UK can handle a no-deal Brexit better than most people think, says economist

The president was outraged after he learned that China had formalized plans to slap duties on $75 billion in U.S. products.Politicsread more
British Shadow Justice Minister Yasmin Qureshi claimed Prime Minister Boris Johnson was counting down the time so that he could take the U.K. out of the EU without a deal.Europe Politicsread more
Lebanon and its government are not to blame for Hezbollah and its recent attacks on Israeli territory, Lebanon's prime minister said Tuesday.World Politicsread more
The corporate "credit system" that China is launching will require businesses — foreign and local alike — to share more data than ever before.China Economyread more
Elliptic on Wednesday said it raised $23 million in a funding round led by Japan's SBI Holdings to fuel an aggressive expansion into Asia.Technologyread more
U.K. lawmakers have taken another step toward wresting control of the Brexit process away from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government.Europe Politicsread more
China's hottest start-ups right now are those making major breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, according to LinkedIn.Workread more
Uncertainties over how the U.K. would leave the European Union have sent the British pound down by around 5% this year.Europe Economyread more
Kroger on Tuesday followed Walmart in asking shoppers not to openly carry guns in any of its stores, in states where "open carry" is allowed, unless they are authorized law...Retailread more
Resistance to price hikes creates a "stressful situation" for businesses that cannot afford to absorb the cost of tariffs on Chinese imports, Casabella's Bruce Kaminstein...Retailread more
Last week Tesla scored a 10% purchase tax exemption in China, but customers there aren't sure if it applies to them.Technologyread more
The U.K. economy may be in a better shape than most people think it is — and that would allow it to cushion the negative affects that could arise from a no-deal Brexit scenario, an economist said on Wednesday.
Britain was plunged into further disarray overnight when a majority of lawmakers voted to take control of parliamentary business from the government, leading to a possible snap election and further delays to Brexit.
The uncertainties surrounding how U.K. would leave the European Union might be more harmful to the British economy because businesses can't plan for the future, according to Bob Baur, chief global economist at Principal Global Investors.
Such uncertainties over the Brexit outcome have sent the British pound lower by around 5% this year.
"It's been three years now since the vote ... and nobody has any certainty," Baur told CNBC's "Squawk Box," referring to the June 2016 referendum which saw 51.9% of voters backing the U.K.'s decision to leave the European bloc.
"Some kind of exit from the European Union will at least give businesses some certainty, and that's what's been the problem," added Baur. "I think even if there's a problem with the economy for a short time, that certainty is going to help businesses plan for the future, be able to invest, be able to hire. So, I think that's a hugely positive thing that people are missing."
He noted that Britain's unemployment rate has remained low and wages have been rising — which indicate the economy is in a good standing.
A no-deal Brexit — which refers to the U.K. leaving the EU without a trade agreement — is seen by many in Parliament as a scenario to be avoided at all costs. Without a deal, the Bank of England will likely ease monetary policy to support the economy, Baur said.
The U.K.'s potential trade deals with the U.S., Canada and Japan could also help to keep the economy going, he added.
However, many other economists are far less optimistic than Baur about Britain's prospects following a no-deal Brexit. Analysts from Citi wrote in a report last week that gross domestic product in the U.K. would "flat-line" for two years if the country leaves the EU without an agreement.