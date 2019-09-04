UK lawmakers set to vote on stopping a no-deal Brexit

Skip Navigation
Dow jumps more than 200 points as Hong Kong tensions ease

Market sentiment was lifted after Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said she will withdraw an extradition bill that sparked mass protests.

Starbucks shares fall after weaker-than-expected 2020 forecast

Starbucks expects fiscal 2020 earnings per share to be below its "ongoing growth model of 10%."

NY Fed President John Williams says low inflation is 'the problem...

New York Fed President John Williams said in a speech Wednesday that sluggish inflation is one of the central bank's most pressing issues

YouTube will pay $170 million to settle claims it violated child...

The FTC's probe found that the company violated privacy policies aimed at protecting children.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says extradition bill has been fully...

A full withdrawal of the contentious bill is one of five demands that protesters have been fighting for.

The worst-performing Dow stock could rally back to record highs,...

Don't write off Boeing just yet. TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon says the airplane manufacturer could bounce back toward its record highs after tumbling 20% since...

Roku just announced a $180 soundbar that also lets you stream...

Roku announced a $180 Smart Soundbar on Wednesday that can improve the audio of your TV while also offering full Roku player support so you don't need a separate Roku box.

The Big Short's Michael Burry says he has found the next market...

Michael Burry, one of the first investors to call and profit from the subprime mortgage crisis, is seeing a similar bubble in passive investing, according to Bloomberg News.

Bahamas officials search for Hurricane Dorian survivors as storm...

The scope of the damage was still unfolding as aerial video of the Abaco Islands in the northern Bahamas showed wide swaths of destruction.

Porsche debuts Tesla's newest competition with the all-electric...

The company unveiled its first fully electric car, the Taycan, at simultaneous events in Germany, China and Niagara Falls, Canada on Wednesday.

Apple may launch a new low-cost iPhone next year

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new budget iPhone in 2020, which it hasn't done since the iPhone SE. It still discounts its older phones, however.

JetBlue slides after lowering guidance on Dorian impact, demand...

JetBlue says a key revenue metric might contract in the third quarter, partially due to the impact of Hurricane Dorian.

Europe Politics

UK lawmakers set to vote on stopping a no-deal Brexit

Holly Ellyatt@HollyEllyatt
Key Points
  • U.K. lawmakers are set to vote on crucial legislation on whether to stop a no-deal Brexit.
  • If passed, the legislation would force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to request a delay to the U.K.'s departure date from the EU if no deal is agreed before October 31. 
  • A snap election is a possibility if the legislation is passed.
VIDEO3:2603:26
Boris Johnson: Rebel bill would lead to more dither and delay
Squawk Box Europe

U.K. lawmakers are set to vote on crucial legislation on whether to stop a no-deal Brexit. If passed, the legislation will force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to request a delay to the U.K.'s departure date from the EU if no deal is agreed before October 31.

Johnson, who became prime minister in July, had pledged that the U.K. would leave the EU by the Halloween deadline "come what may." He has said that he would put forward a motion to hold a snap general election if the legislation passes on Wednesday.

The new vote comes after a crunch moment in parliament Tuesday when a majority of lawmakers backed a plan to take control of parliamentary business. This was seen as the first step in a bid to stop a potentially damaging no-deal Brexit, which was also a major blow for Johnson and his government.

A no-deal departure from the EU worries many members of parliament (MPs) on both sides of the "Remain" and "Leave" camps as it would mean an abrupt, overnight departure from the EU on October 31 with no transition period.

VIDEO5:4205:42
Boris Johnson challenges opposition to accept election on October 15
Squawk Box Europe

Pro-Brexit Johnson had argued that keeping a no-deal departure on the negotiating table strengthened the U.K.'s position in any last-ditch attempts to get the EU to amend the Brexit deal on offer.

If the legislation to stop a no-deal passes Wednesday evening, it would essentially force the prime minister to ask the EU for another delay to Brexit, to January 31 2020, if there is no deal in place or if a deal has not been agreed in parliament. The EU would have to agree to a delay and the bill would also have to be ratified by the largely pro-EU House of Lords later this week.

If Johnson does call a snap election, two-thirds of parliament would have to agree to holding a vote — unless Johnson tries to bring forward new legislation to hold a vote with just a simple majority, although this is seen as an unlikely possibility. There is uncertainty over the timing of any potential national vote too.