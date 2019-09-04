UK lawmakers set to vote on stopping a no-deal Brexit

U.K. lawmakers are set to vote on crucial legislation on whether to stop a no-deal Brexit. If passed, the legislation will force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to request a delay to the U.K.'s departure date from the EU if no deal is agreed before October 31.

Johnson, who became prime minister in July, had pledged that the U.K. would leave the EU by the Halloween deadline "come what may." He has said that he would put forward a motion to hold a snap general election if the legislation passes on Wednesday.

The new vote comes after a crunch moment in parliament Tuesday when a majority of lawmakers backed a plan to take control of parliamentary business. This was seen as the first step in a bid to stop a potentially damaging no-deal Brexit, which was also a major blow for Johnson and his government.

A no-deal departure from the EU worries many members of parliament (MPs) on both sides of the "Remain" and "Leave" camps as it would mean an abrupt, overnight departure from the EU on October 31 with no transition period.