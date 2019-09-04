US Treasury yields tick higher as investors await economic data

The president was outraged after he learned that China had formalized plans to slap duties on $75 billion in U.S. products.Politicsread more
Market focus is firmly on U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's next move after losing control of parliamentary business on Tuesday.Europe Politicsread more
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will reportedly announce the withdrawal of a contentious extradition bill that has sparked months of mass protests and dampened investor sentiment.China Politicsread more
British Shadow Justice Minister Yasmin Qureshi claimed Prime Minister Boris Johnson was counting down the time so that he could take the U.K. out of the EU without a deal.Europe Politicsread more
Stocks in Hong Kong soared on Wednesday afternoon after reports that the extradition bill is set to be formally withdrawn.Asia Marketsread more
Lebanon and its government are not to blame for Hezbollah and its recent attacks on Israeli territory, Lebanon's prime minister said Tuesday.World Politicsread more
The corporate "credit system" that China is launching will require businesses — foreign and local alike — to share more data than ever before.China Economyread more
Elliptic on Wednesday said it raised $23 million in a funding round led by Japan's SBI Holdings to fuel an aggressive expansion into Asia.Technologyread more
U.K. lawmakers have taken another step toward wresting control of the Brexit process away from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government.Europe Politicsread more
China's hottest start-ups right now are those making major breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, according to LinkedIn.Workread more
Uncertainties over how the U.K. would leave the European Union have sent the British pound down by around 5% this year.Europe Economyread more
U.S. government debt prices were lower Wednesday morning, as investors awaited the release of economic data.
At around 04:00 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.4859%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 1.9833%.
Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, after the U.S. and China imposed new tariffs one another's goods at the start of the month. It marked the latest escalation in a long-running trade war between the world's two largest economies.
Data on Wednesday showed growth in China's services sector had expanded at its fastest rate in three months in August, despite broader economic headwinds.
The Caixin/Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) came in at 52.1 in August — its highest reading since May. The 50-mark in PMI readings separates growth and contraction.
Sticking in Asia, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is expected to announce the formal withdrawal of a proposed extradition bill that has sparked months of protests in the Chinese-ruled city, Reuters reported, citing the South China Morning Post and other sources.
Back in the U.S., international trade figures for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, with light vehicle sales data for August set to follow slightly later in the session.
There are no major Treasury bond auctions scheduled on Wednesday.