WeWork CEO returns $5.9 million the company paid him for 'We' trademark

Market sentiment was lifted after Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said she will withdraw an extradition bill that sparked mass protests.US Marketsread more
Starbucks expects fiscal 2020 earnings per share to be below its "ongoing growth model of 10%."Restaurantsread more
New York Fed President John Williams said in a speech Wednesday that sluggish inflation is one of the central bank's most pressing issuesThe Fedread more
The FTC's probe found that the company violated privacy policies aimed at protecting children.Technologyread more
A full withdrawal of the contentious bill is one of five demands that protesters have been fighting for.China Politicsread more
Don't write off Boeing just yet. TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon says the airplane manufacturer could bounce back toward its record highs after tumbling 20% since...Trading Nationread more
Roku announced a $180 Smart Soundbar on Wednesday that can improve the audio of your TV while also offering full Roku player support so you don't need a separate Roku box.Technologyread more
Michael Burry, one of the first investors to call and profit from the subprime mortgage crisis, is seeing a similar bubble in passive investing, according to Bloomberg News.Marketsread more
The scope of the damage was still unfolding as aerial video of the Abaco Islands in the northern Bahamas showed wide swaths of destruction.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
The company unveiled its first fully electric car, the Taycan, at simultaneous events in Germany, China and Niagara Falls, Canada on Wednesday.Autosread more
Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new budget iPhone in 2020, which it hasn't done since the iPhone SE. It still discounts its older phones, however.Technologyread more
WeWork CEO Adam Neumann has returned about $5.9 million worth of stock that was originally paid to him to acquire the trademark "We."
In an amended S-1 filing on Wednesday, WeWork's parent company, the We Company, noted that it was unwinding the agreement "at Adam's direction." The $5.9 million was issued to Neumann after WeWork rebranded to the We Company in January.
"Subsequently, at Adam's direction, the issuance to WE Holdings LLC of the partnership interests was unwound and the partnership interests were returned to the We Company Partnership," the filing states. "The We Company continues to hold all of the assigned rights to the 'we' family trademarks."
WeWork in July adopted a complicated corporate structure, called an umbrella corporation, or Up-C. As part of the move, the We Company acquired the trademark to "We" from We Holdings LLC, an investment vehicle with Neumann and co-founder Miguel McKelvey, and in exchange received an additional stake worth about $5.9 million.
The trademark payment was cited by critics as an example of WeWork's less-than-stellar corporate governance.
The new filing also notes that WeWork appointed Frances Frei, a Harvard Business School professor and a former head of leadership and strategy at Uber, to its board. Frei represents WeWork's first female director, a change from its much-criticized all-male board of directors.
The We Company noted in the filing that it expects to name another director to its board one month after its IPO, "with a commitment to increasing the board's gender and ethnic diversity."