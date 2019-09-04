Why Michael Phelps turns to Kobe Bryant for business advice

"We've had the privilege and the opportunity in our sports to be successful or reach that pinnacle, and we know what it takes to get to that top level," Phelps says. "So now it's always the challenge, I think, for the athletes to find that drive outside of the sport; it's a fun process and a new process."

Today, Phelps looks to the retired Lakers star for advice on building a brand after retiring as an athlete. "Kobe is somebody who's been super fun to kind of pick his brain a little bit about some things," Phelps said in a recent sit-down interview with The Wall Street Journal .

Michael Phelps and Kobe Bryant may have excelled at different sports, but they have a lot more in common than being two of the world's greatest athletes.

Since retiring in 2016, Phelps has gone on to work on water conservation initiatives as a global ambassador for Colgate's Save Water campaign. He's also teamed up with Talkspace Online Therapy to be a vocal advocate for mental health awareness, a cause that's personal to Phelps, who's spoken publicly about struggling with depression. He also runs his own competitive swimwear line, MP.

Bryant's focus has been more on entertainment and investments. He's the co-founder of venture capital firm Bryant Stibel and continues to grow his production company, Granity Studios.

The two world champions, who have formed a bond over the years, are also fans of each others' athletic achievements. Bryant first watched Phelps compete at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. After cheering him on, Bryant said, "He was unbelievable, one of the most phenomenal athletes I'd ever seen."

While presenting the female athlete of the year award at the 2017 USA Swimming's Golden Goggles Awards alongside Phelps, Bryant even egged him on to make an Olympic comeback. But not even Bryant could convince Phelps to dive back in. The legendary swimmer is continuing to push to achieve something a little more outside his lane.

"It just goes back to really what my goals and what my dreams are about, what I want to do with myself, and my life, and my brand," Phelps told the Journal.

