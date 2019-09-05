This is the No. 1 mistake 'even smart people make' when creating to-do lists, says productivity expert

The biggest waste of time and source of stress in the workplace is chasing our to-do lists.

How often have you found yourself chasing after 14 different tasks that keep scurrying down 25 rabbit holes? Every day, most likely. (It's a lot like that "whack-a-mole" game we used to play as kids. The adult version is not fun.)

When it comes to productivity and creating to-do lists, the biggest mistake that even smart people make is focusing too much on their goals and not giving themselves the freedom to take a step back to recalibrate their focus.

And those who do attempt to do this often get distracted and allow their thoughts to scatter: Why is this so complicated? Did I hire the right consultant? Wait, should I let my kids take karate lessons? What do I do about the two new big tasks I just got from my boss? Am I missing anything else on my to-do list? Oh, my printer is out of ink! How do we deal with mom's hospital bills?

Let's be honest: It's happened more times than you'd like to admit.

So how can you maintain your focus? Or know what the "right" thing to do is versus something that isn't worth your time? It's tricky business, but there are steps you can take to become more productive.

I call it the "GTD" (Getting Things Done) method, and it has helped more than two million people discover the power of clearing their minds, sharpening their focus and accomplishing more with ease and elegance.

Here's how it works: