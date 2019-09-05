Apple may add in-screen fingerprint reader to 2020 iPhones

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Apple is working to build in-screen fingerprint readers into its 2020 iPhones, according to Bloomberg. That means you simply need to touch the the screen to unlock the device.
Apple removed the home button and fingerprint sensor in its modern iPhones. Several competitors already offer in-screen fingerprint readers, including Samsung, Huawei, OnePlus and others, but it hasn't yet appeared in an iPhone.
An Apple spokesperson was not immediately available to comment.
Instead, Apple has now uses its facial recognition security, called Face ID, on its flagship iPhones including the iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. Its new iPhones, which it will announce on Sept. 10, are also expected to only offer Face ID. It lets you unlock your iPhone, log-in to apps, use Animoji and more just by looking at the phone.
Apple has said Face ID is more secure than fingerprint readers, including Touch ID, which it included on the iPhone until the iPhone 8.
"The probability that a random person in the population could look at your iPhone or iPad Pro and unlock it using Face ID is approximately 1 in 1,000,000 with a single enrolled appearance," Apple says on its Face ID website. "The probability for fingerprints is 1 in 50,000" with a single enrolled finger, Apple says on its Touch ID page.
But Apple may want to give users a choice of using either a fingerprint or a face. Bloomberg said the 2020 iPhones will support both Face ID and Touch ID. Even though Apple keeps facial recognition local on the device and doesn't send it to the cloud, some people may still find the feature a bit too creepy.