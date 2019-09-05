China and US agree to meet in October for trade negotiations: Chinese Ministry of Commerce

These stocks give investors a higher yield than the market and the 10-year Treasury, thanks to their high and growing dividends and low credit risk.Investingread more
Slack's revenue got impacted in its first earnings report as a public company by service issues that caused the company to offer credits to customers.Technologyread more
The $170 million YouTube settlement marks a fraction of the revenue its parent company made in the last quarter.Technologyread more
The financial crisis and the Great Recession bared and exacerbated the consequences that came from embracing market forces in ways that 10 years of recovery have not erased,...Politicsread more
Levandowski's case has been reassigned to Judge William Alsup, who presided over Uber vs. Waymo. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison on each count.Technologyread more
Instead, spending will go to grocery store chains and home improvement centers like Lowe's and Home Depot as consumers stock up on necessities.Retailread more
There is currently more than $16 trillion in negative-yielding debt around the world as central banks try to ease monetary conditions.Economyread more
You can protect your Twitter account from hackers, who have breached even CEO Jack Dorsey's account, by turning on two-factor authentication. Here's how to do that.Technologyread more
It's the first time Apple has borrowed through the bond market since U.S. tax reform took affect in early 2018.Technologyread more
U.K. lawmakers passed a bill in favor of preventing a no-deal Brexit by a 327-299 vote on Wednesday.Europe Politicsread more
The Pentagon said on Wednesday it would pull funding from 127 Defense Department projects, including schools and daycare centers for military families, as it diverts $3.6...Politicsread more
BEIJING — China's Ministry of Commerce said Thursday that the leaders of the U.S. and Chinese trade talks held a phone call in the morning and agreed to meet in early October for another round of negotiations.
Liu He, China's top negotiator on trade, spoke with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the Commerce Ministry statement said, according to a CNBC translation of the Chinese-language text.
The two sides agreed to hold another round of trade negotiations in Washington, D.C., towards the beginning of next month, and consultations will be made in mid-September in preparation for the meeting, the statement said.
"Both sides agreed they should work together and take practical actions to create favorable conditions for the negotiations," according to a CNBC translation of the statement.
Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan, People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang and Ning Jizhe, vice chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, China's top economic planning body, also joined the call, according to the statement.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.