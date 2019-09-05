Cramer's lightning round: Netflix is my least-favorite FAANG stock

The move comes as Solomon is pushing ahead on an internal review of the firm's businesses.Financeread more
That plan does not include ending the ongoing net-worth sweep of all of Fannie and Freddie's profits, which is part of the Treasury's senior preferred stock agreement....Politicsread more
A quarter-point reduction would follow a July cut that was the first in 11 years. Still, it would be unlikely to placate President Trump.The Fedread more
The badge, which shows up next to certain new products, is Amazon's latest attempt at labeling products to help shoppers decide what to buy.Technologyread more
Box CEO Aaron Levie said his company's interests are aligned with those of new investor Starboard.Technologyread more
Lululemon in April said it plans to double its men's and online sales over the next five years, targeting annual revenue growth in the low teens during that time frame. It...Retailread more
The sharp moves higher also left the S&P 500 within striking distance of its record high set earlier this year.US Marketsread more
Sears Chairman Eddie Lampert struck a $5 billion deal to buy the company out of bankruptcy, saying it would preserve 45,000 jobs.Retailread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell.Market Insiderread more
Outages present a significant risk for business tech companies like Slack that sell online services, rather than software that administrators install on servers in their own...Technologyread more
The New York Health Department is investigating the effects of vitamin E acetate in cannabis-containing vape products as illness reports rise.Health and Scienceread more
Starwood Property: "Anyone who bets against [CEO] Barry Sternlicht bets against me."
Yum! Brands: "I like Yum! Brands very much. I think it's a buy, buy, buy, buy, buy. What a great couple of quarters they've had and new CEO, I'm not worried."
Netflix: "It's my least-favorite FAANG stock, frankly, and the reason why it's my least favorite is because it's got all this competition coming in."
GW Pharmaceuticals: "I would keep your position. I don't know if you need to double up. I mean, you know, we had [CEO] Justin Gover on recently and I think the world of the company. I think it's a really, really good company and in the cannabis space it is the best because it's actually cannabis that's been approved."
Beyond Meat: "This is a really, really hard ... it's hard. I'll tell you why it's hard: [CEO] Ethan Brown's great, they do a good job, but the stock is expensive."
