Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Netflix is my least-favorite FAANG stock

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Starwood Property: "Anyone who bets against [CEO] Barry Sternlicht bets against me."

Yum! Brands: "I like Yum! Brands very much. I think it's a buy, buy, buy, buy, buy. What a great couple of quarters they've had and new CEO, I'm not worried."

Netflix: "It's my least-favorite FAANG stock, frankly, and the reason why it's my least favorite is because it's got all this competition coming in."

GW Pharmaceuticals: "I would keep your position. I don't know if you need to double up. I mean, you know, we had [CEO] Justin Gover on recently and I think the world of the company. I think it's a really, really good company and in the cannabis space it is the best because it's actually cannabis that's been approved."

Beyond Meat: "This is a really, really hard ... it's hard. I'll tell you why it's hard: [CEO] Ethan Brown's great, they do a good job, but the stock is expensive."

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round

VIDEO3:4903:49
Cramer's lightning round: Netflix is my least-favorite FAANG stock
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

