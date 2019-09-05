Ex-Twitter COO: Hacks of high-profile accounts more embarrassing than damaging to the company

Even at a $25 billion valuation, demand for WeWork is weak, people familiar with the matter say. It last raised money at a $47 billion valuation.The Faber Reportread more
Stocks surged on Thursday after the U.S. and China agreed to meet next month in Washington to discuss trade.US Marketsread more
The previous 18 months of trade talks have only led to more tit-for-tat tariffs, but this time it might be different.Marketsread more
"Trump is set in his ways because he doesn't see any weakening" in growth compared to the drag that China's economy has been experiencing, argues CNBC's Jim Cramer.Economyread more
Hurricane Dorian, back to a Category 3 storm, is just offshore of the eastern coast of South Carolina.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Jason Greenblatt, the official in charge of President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, is departing the White House, Trump announced Thursday.Politicsread more
Beer and wine producer Constellation Brands is seeing an uptick in the millennial generation's consumption of alcohol.Investingread more
On Thursday morning, one of the stores opened up in Manhattan on the Upper East Side, at 1273 3rd Ave. Later this month, a Nordstrom Local will open in the West Village...Retailread more
The world's most valuable fintech company is moving into a new area of banking: loans.Financeread more
The company's shares, which plunged by more than 40% to under $2 in intraday trading, have lost 96% of their value in the past year and are even farther from their 2015 peak...Health and Scienceread more
"It's ironically not Twitter's fault that Jack's account got hacked," says former COO Ali Rowghani.Technologyread more
"It's more embarrassing than it indicates some sort of breakdown in their business," Rowghani said on "Squawk on the Street."
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account was hacked last week and other high-profile individuals also had their accounts compromised, including actress Chloe Moretz on Wednesday. The breaches appear to be linked, with references to the "Chuckling Squad." In addition to the racial slurs and bomb threats posted on Dorsey's account, the hackers put up screenshots of private messages on Moretz's account. The tweets were later deleted.
In response, Twitter announced it was temporarily suspending a feature that allowed users to post tweets through SMS, or text messaging. Rowghani called the feature, which Twitter launched nearly a decade ago, a "hacking vector."
Online accounts can be compromised if a hacker calls a victim's wireless carrier and requests to have the phone number transferred to a new SIM card. Hackers then use that new SIM card in their phone to recover the password for the targeted account, gaining access to it.
That is what happened with Dorsey's account, Twitter said in a statement, which attributed the incident to "a security oversight by the mobile provider."
"It's ironically not Twitter's fault that Jack's account got hacked," said Rowghani, now the CEO of Y Combinator Continuity, a start-up incubator. He added he thinks the move to suspend the tweet-by-text capability should "cure" the recent hacking problem.
It's unclear if Twitter will permanently disable the function. Rowghani, who left Twitter in 2014, said it's a "legacy behavior" and not commonly used, except in parts of the developing world.
But Rowghani said the incidents do raise long-term questions about online security for companies like Twitter that rely on third-party services, which in the case of the hacks were mobile providers.
"I think companies can try to design their systems in such a way that they have as little reliance on external parties as possible, but it's not always possible," he said. "I think it's always going to be a constant battle between hackers and security people. It's never really going to go away."