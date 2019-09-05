Facebook's dating feature launches in the US, Match shares fall 4%

Facebook said Thursday its "Facebook Dating" function is launching Thursday in the U.S.

In a blog post, the company said it will be giving people the ability to "start meaningful relationships" through things in common, like interests, events and groups.

Shares of Match, which runs several popular dating services like Match.com, dipped more than 4% Thursday morning following Facebook's announcement.

"It takes the work out of creating a dating profile and gives you a more authentic look at who someone is," the post says.

Users of Instagram will also be able to integrate their posts directly into their "Facebook Dating" profile and give people the ability to add Instagram followers to "Secret Crush" lists. Eventually, the platform will offer the ability for users to add Facebook and Instagram Stories to a dating profile.

Facebook in its blog post says the dating feature was designed to be "safe, inclusive and opt-in." Users are able to report and block other users, and users are not allowed to send photos, links, payments or videos in messages. Users can also share details of an upcoming date or a live location with someone they trust on Facebook Messenger if they wish.

Facebook users can choose to opt into the dating feature and create a dating profile separate from their main profile if they're 18 years or older and have the most recent version of the app downloaded. Then, they'll be suggested other users who have also opted in, whether they're friends of friends, people not in their friend circle, or both. The service won't match users with their friends, unless they are using the "Secret Crush" function and both users are on one another's list.