GM will integrate Google apps and voice assistant into vehicles starting in 2021

A concept of what General Motors' new infotainment system will look like once Google Assistant is integrated into its vehicles beginning in 2021.

DETROIT – General Motors and Google are teaming up to install the tech giant's voice assistant and apps, including Google Maps, into GM vehicles beginning in 2021.

The partnership, announced Thursday, marks a significant milestone for both the automotive and tech industries as the sectors continue to converge in attempt to better integrate into cars to appease consumers who've grown accustomed to using the technology in their homes and on their phones.

"That's one of the things we're most excited about for this is really bringing all of the consumers digital services together," Patrick Brady, Google's vice president of engineering, told CNBC.

The partnership, according to company officials, is not exclusive and data produced from the new system will be shared between both companies. Financial details of the tie-up were not disclosed.

For GM, the deal is expected to give drivers a better experience without having to connect their cell phones to the in-vehicle infotainment system. It also could potentially help the automaker make money off its own in-vehicle apps, which it will continue to offer.

A growing number of drivers have started using Google's Android Auto or Apple's CarPlay, which mirror phone apps on in-vehicle infotainment screens, instead of the traditional in-vehicle infotainment systems, according to a recent J.D. Power study. That's a concern for automakers that have spent significant capital to develop their own systems, including in-vehicle apps such as GM's Marketplace that allow users to purchase goods and services.