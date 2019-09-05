Goldman is culling the ranks of its richest employees amid CEO David Solomon's internal review

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

More broken promises at Sears as layoffs and store closures top...

Sears Chairman Eddie Lampert struck a $5 billion deal to buy the company out of bankruptcy, saying it would preserve 45,000 jobs.

Retailread more

Goldman Sachs' richest employees are leaving amid CEO's business...

The move comes as Solomon, nearing his one-year anniversary as CEO of Goldman Sachs, is pushing ahead on an internal review of the firm's businesses.

Financeread more

China insiders hint that latest trade talks could lead to a...

The previous 18 months of trade talks have only led to more tit-for-tat tariffs, but this time it might be different.

Marketsread more

Fed is expected to cut rates a quarter point, and that may not...

A quarter-point reduction would follow a July cut that was the first in 11 years. Still, it would be unlikely to placate President Trump.

The Fedread more

WeWork is slashing its IPO valuation to less than $25 billion

Even at a $25 billion valuation, demand for WeWork is weak, people familiar with the matter say. It last raised money at a $47 billion valuation.

The Faber Reportread more

Kroger unveils plans for a line of plant-based products,...

Simple Truth, a line of plant-based products including patties and ground imitation meat, will launch this fall. Kellogg and Hormel unveiled plant-based products on Wednesday

Food & Beverageread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Mallinckrodt, Facebook,...

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Marketsread more

Dow jumps 400 points after China and US agree to trade talks next...

Stocks surged on Thursday after the U.S. and China agreed to meet next month in Washington to discuss trade.

US Marketsread more

Cramer: US economic strength empowers Trump to continue hard line...

"Trump is set in his ways because he doesn't see any weakening" in growth compared to the drag that China's economy has been experiencing, argues CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Economyread more

Hurricane Dorian, once again Category 2, just off coast of South...

Hurricane Dorian, back to a Category 2 storm, is just offshore of the eastern coast of South Carolina.

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

The official in charge of Trump's Middle East peace plan to leave...

Jason Greenblatt, the official in charge of President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, is departing the White House, Trump announced Thursday.

Politicsread more

Millennials are drinking more because they're having kids,...

Beer and wine producer Constellation Brands is seeing an uptick in the millennial generation's consumption of alcohol.

Investingread more
Finance

Goldman is culling the ranks of its richest employees amid CEO David Solomon's internal review

Hugh Son@hugh_son
Key Points
  • At least a dozen partners are in negotiations to leave the firm in coming weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
  • CEO David Solomon's internal review, which requires executives to commit to hitting financial targets embedded in multi-year plans, has ignited a shake up among the bank’s long-time managers, said the person.
  • Partners make at least $1 million in compensation a year and sit atop the hierarchy at Goldman Sachs, a throwback to when the firm was a private partnership.
David Solomon, chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs & Co., listens during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., on Monday, April 29, 2019.
Kyle Grillot | Bloomberg | Getty Images

David Solomon is cleaning house atop Goldman Sachs.

At least a dozen partners are in negotiations to leave the firm in coming weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The move comes as Solomon, nearing his one-year anniversary as CEO of Goldman Sachs, is pushing ahead on an internal review of the firm's businesses. That process, which requires executives to commit to hitting financial targets embedded in multi-year plans, ignited a shake up among the bank's long-time managers, said the person.

Partners sit atop the hierarchy at Goldman Sachs, the only bank among the biggest U.S. firms to still use the term. It's a throwback to when Goldman was a private partnership, meaning that partners committed their own money and reaped a percentage of the bank's profits.

Even though that arrangement ended with the bank's 1999 IPO, partners are still the best-paid at Goldman: They make at least $1 million in annual compensation, and often several times that much. They also have access to investment vehicles off-limits to other employees and attend exclusive networking events.

The group of about 450 partners has swollen in recent years, and Solomon's moves are seen as making the title more exclusive. It also will trim costs as the bank undertakes several expensive initiatives, including a push into consumer lending and wealth management for the masses.

Most or all of the partners leaving achieved that rank under one of Solomon's predecessors. As he continues to build out new businesses, the departures will open up slots for fresh blood in key roles, cementing loyalty to Solomon among managers and providing incentive to a new generation of bankers.

It's just the latest move Solomon has undertaken to put his stamp on the organization: Last year he named Stephen Scherr as his CFO and John Waldron as president, setting off a cascade of changes.

Among those considering stepping down are Elisha Weisel, the bank's chief information officer, and Steven Strongin, head of research, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the partner exodus. All told, as many as 15% of the bank's partners will depart this year, according to the Journal.

The bank first revealed it was undertaking a front-to-back review in October, shortly after Solomon formally took over as CEO.

The need was clear: Goldman has lagged rivals like J.P. Morgan Chase in share performance because of its reliance on revenue from trading and other Wall Street activities. The objective of the review, according to Scherr, is to boost shareholder returns, he said.

But the project has taken longer than expected. While the bank was supposed to update investors on the review earlier this year, in April the bank said it would reveal the plan in the first quarter of 2020.

VIDEO23:5123:51
How Goldman Sachs became a Wall Street powerhouse
Markets and Politics Digital Original Video