The Finnish company behind new Nokia phones wants to take on the US amid Huawei ban

As HMD Global, the company behind Nokia cell phones, pulls the wraps off its news devices, it's making no secret of its plans to expand across a key market — the United States.

HMD, which has licensing rights to make Nokia-branded phones, unveiled several new products on Thursday, including two new smartphones and three feature phones. Ahead of the announcement, CEO Florian Seiche said the U.S. was seen as a "key opportunity" for the firm as it expands internationally.

The company has slowly been making inroads this year, launching its smartphones with U.S. carriers like Verizon. Seiche said the company saw an opportunity to grow its business further in the U.S. as China's Huawei is effectively blocked from doing deals with American firms.

The "strongest" impact HMD is experiencing as a result of strained U.S.-China trade relations and the Huawei situation, Seiche said, is "stronger interest from the European operator partners, and also that U.S. opportunity." He added: "We therefore see we have a chance to accelerate our plans in the U.S. market."

HMD has found success renewing some of Nokia's old feature phones, like the 3310 and the 8110 "banana phone" — and now a revamped version of its 2720 flip phone. But it's also invested heavily in smartphones, and earlier this year launched the Nokia 9 PureView, a device with five cameras on the back. On Thursday, the firm also showed off its new Nokia 6.2 and 7.2 smartphones, which add a few updates to the previous versions of those handsets.