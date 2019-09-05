Jim Cramer makes his top stock picks in his annual 'fantasy portfolio' draft

Both casual and avid sports fans have spent recent weeks jockeying for the top names in the NFL as they assemble, whether for fun or competition, their fantasy football teams.

Drafting football players and tracking their stats throughout the season is much like picking a portfolio of stocks and following their moves on the market, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday. His goal in this year's annual fantasy stock draft is to help investors stay the course in a chaotic market environment.

"Managing a diversified portfolio of stocks has a lot in common with putting together a fantasy football team," the "Mad Money" host said. "Different companies fill different roles."

With the 100th season of the National Football League set to kick off Thursday evening, when the Green Bay Packers visit the Chicago Bears, Cramer revealed the top picks in his annual "Mad Money" Fantasy Stock Football Draft.

"When you're building a diversified portfolio ... you need to balance [a] mix of consistent winners, like great running backs in fantasy football, and more speculative growth names, like wide receivers," he said.

Running backs are generally considered the most valuable assets in fantasy football. Cramer likened the top players in the position, whose multiple carries per game are relied on to rack up points every week, to technology stocks — "the kind of names you buy and you hold, rather than trying to buy and trade."

Ezekiel Elliott, who landed a $90 million contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys earlier this week, is like Apple, "a classic bell cow running back for your portfolio," Cramer said. The uncertainty swirling around the star rusher's contract standoff with the Cowboys mirrored questions of whether Apple, whose AirPods and Apple Watch are now subjected to the latest round of tariffs, would be implicated in the U.S.-China trade war.

"I think investors who buy Apple into weakness will ultimately be rewarded," Cramer said. "You just need to have some faith in [CEO] Tim Cook and the company's service revenue stream, the same way I had faith in Zeke."

In other tech picks, Cramer connected Microsoft, under the leadership of Satya Nadella, to the New York Giants' Saquon Barkley and Amazon to the Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey.