Kroger unveils plans for a line of plant-based products, including sausage and deli slices

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

More broken promises at Sears as layoffs and store closures top...

Sears Chairman Eddie Lampert struck a $5 billion deal to buy the company out of bankruptcy, saying it would preserve 45,000 jobs.

Retailread more

Goldman Sachs' richest employees are leaving amid CEO's business...

The move comes as Solomon, nearing his one-year anniversary as CEO of Goldman Sachs, is pushing ahead on an internal review of the firm's businesses.

Financeread more

China insiders hint that latest trade talks could lead to a...

The previous 18 months of trade talks have only led to more tit-for-tat tariffs, but this time it might be different.

Marketsread more

Fed is expected to cut rates a quarter point, and that may not...

A quarter-point reduction would follow a July cut that was the first in 11 years. Still, it would be unlikely to placate President Trump.

The Fedread more

WeWork is slashing its IPO valuation to less than $25 billion

Even at a $25 billion valuation, demand for WeWork is weak, people familiar with the matter say. It last raised money at a $47 billion valuation.

The Faber Reportread more

Kroger unveils plans for a line of plant-based products,...

Simple Truth, a line of plant-based products including patties and ground imitation meat, will launch this fall. Kellogg and Hormel unveiled plant-based products on Wednesday

Food & Beverageread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Mallinckrodt, Facebook,...

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Marketsread more

Dow jumps 400 points after China and US agree to trade talks next...

Stocks surged on Thursday after the U.S. and China agreed to meet next month in Washington to discuss trade.

US Marketsread more

Cramer: US economic strength empowers Trump to continue hard line...

"Trump is set in his ways because he doesn't see any weakening" in growth compared to the drag that China's economy has been experiencing, argues CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Economyread more

Hurricane Dorian, once again Category 2, just off coast of South...

Hurricane Dorian, back to a Category 2 storm, is just offshore of the eastern coast of South Carolina.

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

The official in charge of Trump's Middle East peace plan to leave...

Jason Greenblatt, the official in charge of President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, is departing the White House, Trump announced Thursday.

Politicsread more

Millennials are drinking more because they're having kids,...

Beer and wine producer Constellation Brands is seeing an uptick in the millennial generation's consumption of alcohol.

Investingread more
Food & Beverage

Kroger unveils plans for a line of plant-based products, including sausage and deli slices

Jasmine Wu
Key Points
  • Kroger's Simple Truth brand will launch a number of plant-based products this fall.
  • Kellogg and Hormel also announced new plant-based meat products Wednesday, as more consumers see out alternatives to meat, in an attempt to reduce meat consumption. 
  • Simple Truth will include plant-based meatless burger patties, cookie dough, pasta sauces, sausages, deli slices, dips and more.
Simple Truth Plant Based Sausage from the new plant based collection
Simple truth

Kroger's Simple Truth brand will add a number of plant-based products to its portfolio, in an attempt to appeal to the growing number of consumers looking to reduce their meat consumption. 

Simple Truth's plant-based collection will launch this fall. It will include meatless burger patties and ground imitation meat as well as plant-based cookie dough, pasta sauces, sausages, deli slices, dips and more. 

"Since its launch in January 2013, Simple Truth has become the leading natural and organic brand in the country, with annual sales exceeding $2.3 billion," said Gil Phipps, vice president of Kroger's private label brands.

Phipps noted that more consumers have been adopting a flexitarian lifestyle, where they reduce meat consumption for health or environmental reasons.

Branded food companies, Kellogg and Hormel on Wednesday announced new plant-based product lines, while Tyson Foods said it would invest in a plant-based seafood company. Kellogg's product line Incogmeato includes plant-based patties and imitation chicken tenders and nuggets. The flagship product in Hormel's Happy Little Plants brand is ground plant-based meat alternative.

Barclays has projected sales of the plant-based products will reach $140 billion over the next decade. But they'll also need to compete with Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, two companies already at the forefront that have been rapidly securing deals with fast-food chains like Dunkin' and Burger King.

Shares of Kroger rose 1.8% Thursday, but are down 9% since January. The company is valued at $20 billion.