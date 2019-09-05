Lebanon's austerity will lead to protest, Prime Minister Hariri warns

BEIRUT — Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri warned that austerity measures in the country would lead to public demonstrations, but said his approach to reform would not follow the tactics employed by other leaders in the region.

Lebanon is targeting a budget deficit of 7% next year, from 11.5% last year, in order to stabilize the country's economy and bring it back from the brink of collapse.

In order to enact the proposed reforms, the country will have to focus on austerity measures like a state hiring freeze and higher taxes on imported goods. These cuts could lead to demonstrations, the prime minister told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in an exclusive interview which aired Wednesday.

"Everyone is conscious there is a problem and everyone wants to take action. The issue is how to combine all our efforts in one big package of reform that will come with all the things we need to do. It's going to be tough but it's worth the time, the hours, the risk," he said in Beirut.

"We will have demonstrations in Lebanon, I'm saying it now. But we will have it one time, and that's it, fix it."

Hariri lauded the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Egypt for their focus on the potential of their respective countries. "This is when I commend what President (Abdel Fattah) Sisi is doing, in Egypt, what MBS (Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman) is doing in Saudi Arabia. There is a lot of, you know, if you take the case of Egypt, how much Egypt is working on its economy, how much reform they are doing, how much they did in electricity, they did, this is what we need to do."