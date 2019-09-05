A married couple that won a $500,000 lottery jackpot is now accused of a burglary spree

Police in Michigan have reportedly arrested a married couple that they suspect is behind a months-long burglary spree. The couple's arrest comes just three years after they won a $500,000 lottery jackpot.

Stephanie Harvell, 28, and her husband, Mitchell Arnswald, 29, were arraigned on Friday on charges for second-degree home invasion and possession of burglary tools, according to The Bay City Times newspaper.

Harvell and Arnswald were struggling financially when they won the $500,000 prize from a $5 Hot Jackpot instant lottery ticket in January 2016, and they told Michigan state lottery officials at the time that the prize "couldn't have come at a better time." The couple had been living paycheck to paycheck at that time, struggling to support their two young daughters, they said.

"I cried like a baby when I saw what I'd won. I still can't believe it," Harvell said in a statement in 2016. Not long before winning the lottery, the couple had received an eviction notice at their home in Bay City, Michigan.

"We both work really hard, and it's been tough to support our family," Harvell said in 2016. "We recently lost a car and the day I scratched off this ticket we got an eviction notice."

Harvell and Arnswald told state lottery officials in 2016 that they planned to use their winnings to buy a house and a new car, and to establish a college fund for their daughters.