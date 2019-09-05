NFL football season starts as more states offer legal sports betting. Here's how winnings are taxed

If you're among the estimated 38 million adults expected to bet on NFL games this season, remember that good ol' Uncle Sam expects a piece of your winnings — and, in some cases, will grab a slice without asking first. The NFL's 100th season, which kicks off Thursday night between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears on the latter's Windy City home turf, comes as a growing number of states are legalizing sports betting — meaning your win could be subject to taxation before it even reaches you, depending on how big it is. If you win money through unregulated channels, you're expected to fess up to the IRS at tax time. "The way it works is that any income from gambling is taxable income," said Cari Weston, a CPA and director of tax practice and ethics for the American Institute of CPAs. "It's taxable regardless of how much you won or where you won it."

Algerina Perna | Baltimore Sun | MCT | Getty Images

Since the Supreme Court overturned a federal law in May 2018 that had banned sports betting in most places, the number of states that have legalized it has risen to 13, according to the American Gaming Association. Five more states and Washington, D.C., are poised to start legal markets in the coming months. About 7 million people say they'll bet legally on NFL games this season at a casino sportsbook, up 1.2 million from last year. The remainder will place wagers with friends, participate in pools and other contests or bet online. For casual gamblers placing wagers through regulated sports betting in states that allow it, the IRS makes it a bit easier for you by placing reporting requirements on the payor (i.e., the casino), as well. Generally speaking, if you win more than $5,000 and the amount is 300 times the original bet, the payor is required to withhold 24% for federal taxes. There could be instances, though, that trigger withholding when your win is under that. And, your final tax bill could be higher or lower than the amount withheld, depending on your other income. And even if no tax is withheld, you're not off the hook for claiming the income on your return. One way to reduce what you owe on your winnings is to write off your gambling losses. "You can deduct losses to the extent that you have winnings," Weston said. "If you lose $10,000 and then strike it big in that year and win $100,000, you can deduct that $10,000."