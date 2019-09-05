Nordstrom finally brings its mini 'Local' stores to New York

Nordstrom Local opens on the Upper East Side in New York on Thursday. A second location is set to open in the West Village on Sept. 27.

Nordstrom is finally bringing its pint-sized and inventory-free shops, called Nordstrom Local, to New York.

On Thursday morning, one of the stores opened up in Manhattan on the Upper East Side, at 1273 3rd Ave. Later this month, on Sept. 27, a Nordstrom Local will open in the West Village neighborhood, at 13 7th Ave.

This builds on Nordstrom's existing portfolio of three Local shops in California — on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, in Downtown Los Angeles and in the Brentwood neighborhood of LA — that offer personal styling services and alterations, and serve as a hub for buying online and picking up in person. The catch is, there's no inventory for sale there. Instead, shoppers can pick out their favorite looks online before they visit the space, to have the merchandise there waiting for them to try on, and purchase if they'd like.

"It's not about a single store," co-President Erik Nordstrom said in an interview at the Nordstrom Local on the Upper East Side on Thursday morning. "Engagement with customers is a great thing. To be able to serve customers on their own terms. ... We're trying and seeing what resonates with customers [here]."

Nordstrom has said before that New York is its biggest market for online sales. Up until it opened a men's flagship store near Columbus Circle last year, though, it only had two locations for its off-price business, Nordstrom Rack, in the city.

The department store operator has in the meantime said that people who visit a Nordstrom Local store spend, on average, 2½ times what traditional Nordstrom customers are spending. It's said that people who engage with its alteration services, which are also in the Local shops, spend three times as much.