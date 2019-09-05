Samsung's Galaxy Fold smartphone will go on sale Sept. 6 in South Korea

Samsung Electronics said Thursday its foldable smartphones will be available in South Korea on Sept. 6 in two colors, Cosmos Black and Space Silver.

After its South Korea launch, the Galaxy Fold will also be available in other countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany — Samsung did not specify their launch dates. Samsung's U.S. website as well as the U.K. site directs users to join a wait list.

The world's largest smartphone maker said the Galaxy Fold will be available in Singapore starting Sept. 18 and will cost around 3,088 Singapore dollars (around $2,232).

Some countries will also have a 5G-ready handset option, but Samsung said the handsets in Singapore will support LTE, which is a fourth-generation of mobile networks.

Galaxy Fold can be used both as a traditional smartphone and as a tablet, with a special foldable display screen. But, it carries a steep price tag of around $2,000.