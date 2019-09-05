Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: DocuSign, Lululemon and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of DocuSign surged as much as 22% after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter revenue and issued strong third-quarter and full-year revenue guidance. That news outweighed DocuSign's second quarter earnings per share, which fell 3 cents short of Refinitiv consensus estimates. Dan Springer, CEO of DocuSign, cited the company's growing number of customers.

Crowdstrike fell 8% despite reporting a smaller-than-expected second-quarter loss. The cybersecurity company reported an adjusted second-quarter loss per share of 18 cents on revenue of $108 million. Analysts had expected a loss per share of 23 cents on revenue of $104 million, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. George Kurtz, CrowdStrike's co-founder and chief executive officer, said the company has seen "rapid subscription revenue growth." The stock has been on a tear this year, more than doubling in price since its June IPO.

Shares of Zoom Video slipped despite better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. The conferencing service company reported adjusted earnings per share of 8 cents on revenue of $146 million. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 1 cent on revenue of $130 million, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. Eric Yuan, founder and chief executive officer of Zoom, said the company has seen "increased profitability and free cash flow." Zoom stock has rocketed since going public in April, closing at $92.69 on Thursday.

Lululemon rose as much as 5% after beating analysts' expectations for the second quarter driven by 35% growth in men's sales. The athletic apparel retailer reported earnings per share of 96 cents on revenue of $883 million. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 89 cents on revenue of $846 million, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. Lululemon's comparable store sales were also up 15% and the company forecast promising third-quarter earnings per share and revenue.