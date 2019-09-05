Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: DocuSign, Lululemon and more

The move comes as Solomon is pushing ahead on an internal review of the firm's businesses.Financeread more
That plan does not include ending the ongoing net-worth sweep of all of Fannie and Freddie's profits, which is part of the Treasury's senior preferred stock agreement....Politicsread more
A quarter-point reduction would follow a July cut that was the first in 11 years. Still, it would be unlikely to placate President Trump.The Fedread more
The badge, which shows up next to certain new products, is Amazon's latest attempt at labeling products to help shoppers decide what to buy.Technologyread more
Box CEO Aaron Levie said his company's interests are aligned with those of new investor Starboard.Technologyread more
Lululemon in April said it plans to double its men's and online sales over the next five years, targeting annual revenue growth in the low teens during that time frame. It...Retailread more
The sharp moves higher also left the S&P 500 within striking distance of its record high set earlier this year.US Marketsread more
Sears Chairman Eddie Lampert struck a $5 billion deal to buy the company out of bankruptcy, saying it would preserve 45,000 jobs.Retailread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell.Market Insiderread more
Outages present a significant risk for business tech companies like Slack that sell online services, rather than software that administrators install on servers in their own...Technologyread more
The New York Health Department is investigating the effects of vitamin E acetate in cannabis-containing vape products as illness reports rise.Health and Scienceread more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:
Shares of DocuSign surged as much as 22% after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter revenue and issued strong third-quarter and full-year revenue guidance. That news outweighed DocuSign's second quarter earnings per share, which fell 3 cents short of Refinitiv consensus estimates. Dan Springer, CEO of DocuSign, cited the company's growing number of customers.
Crowdstrike fell 8% despite reporting a smaller-than-expected second-quarter loss. The cybersecurity company reported an adjusted second-quarter loss per share of 18 cents on revenue of $108 million. Analysts had expected a loss per share of 23 cents on revenue of $104 million, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. George Kurtz, CrowdStrike's co-founder and chief executive officer, said the company has seen "rapid subscription revenue growth." The stock has been on a tear this year, more than doubling in price since its June IPO.
Shares of Zoom Video slipped despite better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. The conferencing service company reported adjusted earnings per share of 8 cents on revenue of $146 million. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 1 cent on revenue of $130 million, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. Eric Yuan, founder and chief executive officer of Zoom, said the company has seen "increased profitability and free cash flow." Zoom stock has rocketed since going public in April, closing at $92.69 on Thursday.
Lululemon rose as much as 5% after beating analysts' expectations for the second quarter driven by 35% growth in men's sales. The athletic apparel retailer reported earnings per share of 96 cents on revenue of $883 million. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 89 cents on revenue of $846 million, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. Lululemon's comparable store sales were also up 15% and the company forecast promising third-quarter earnings per share and revenue.