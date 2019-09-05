UK health service not on the table in US trade talks: Johnson

The previous 18 months of trade talks have only led to more tit-for-tat tariffs, but this time it might be different.Marketsread more
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told visiting U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday that Britain's National Health Service would not be included in negotiations with the United States for a trade deal once Britain has left the European Union.
"The National Health Service is not on the table as far as negotiations go," Johnson said as he received Pence at his Downing Street office.
Johnson also joked: "We're not too keen on your chlorinated chicken."
Pence told Johnson that the United States supported Britain's planned departure from the EU and was ready, willing and able to negotiate a free trade agreement.