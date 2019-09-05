UK health service not on the table in US trade talks: Johnson

Skip Navigation
China insiders hint that latest trade talks could lead to a...

The previous 18 months of trade talks have only led to more tit-for-tat tariffs, but this time it might be different.

Markets

Dow jumps 400 points after China and US agree to trade talks next...

Stocks surged on Thursday after the U.S. and China agreed to meet next month in Washington to discuss trade.

US Markets

Private payroll growth jumps by 195,000 vs. 140,000 estimate:...

Company payrolls surged by 195,000 in August, well above Wall Street estimates and at a time when fears have been growing about a looming recession, according to a report...

Jobs

WeWork is dramatically slashing its IPO valuation because of weak...

Even at a $25 billion valuation, demand for WeWork is weak, people familiar with the matter say. It last raised money at a $47 billion valuation.

The Faber Report

Dorian, back to a Category 3 hurricane, creeps up US coast

Hurricane Dorian, back to a Category 3 storm, began raking the Southeast U.S. seaboard early Thursday.

Weather & Natural Disasters

Facebook's dating feature launches in the US

Match shares fell in reaction to the news.

Technology

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Lyft, General Electric, Comcast...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday

Investing

Sonos shows its first portable speaker that goes outside, survive...

Sonos unveils the Sonos Move, its first portable speaker that can be taken outside and is designed to survive the rain.

Technology

Slack CEO says the company will use its $800 million cash pile to...

Slack projected wider-than-expected losses for the current quarter in its first earnings report as a public company.

CNBC Disruptor 50

This defensive, stock-based ETF is beating the market this year

Invesco's Defensive Equity ETF offers a "modern" approach to seeking safety, says ETF.com's Dave Nadig.

ETF Edge

Mark Mobius warns bitcoin is not bulletproof

Investor Mark Mobius raises concerns about blockchain, which is the technology that underpins cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.

Investing

The WSJ reports the Fed will cut rates by a quarter point this...

The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates by a quarter point at its next two day meeting in September.

The Fed
Politics

UK health service not on the table in US trade talks: Johnson

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Artur Widak | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told visiting U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday that Britain's National Health Service would not be included in negotiations with the United States for a trade deal once Britain has left the European Union.

"The National Health Service is not on the table as far as negotiations go," Johnson said as he received Pence at his Downing Street office.

Johnson also joked: "We're not too keen on your chlorinated chicken."

Pence told Johnson that the United States supported Britain's planned departure from the EU and was ready, willing and able to negotiate a free trade agreement.