Retail

Under Armour names new North American president to lead struggling home market

Jasmine Wu
Key Points
  • Under Armour names Stephanie Pugliese as its new North American president.
  • The region has been struggling to grow sales and foot traffic, according to UA's most recently earnings report.
  • The company says it expects North American sales to decline slightly in 2019.
People walks past a Under Armour clothing store in Siam Center, Bangkok.
Guillaume Payen | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

Under Armour on Thursday named Stephanie Pugliese as its new North American president, putting her in charge of trying to turn around the division's lagging growth in sales and foot traffic.

"We are thrilled to have Stephanie join Under Armour as President of our North American business," Under Armour President and COO Patrik Frisk said in a statement. "Her demonstrated record of leadership and retail expertise significantly strengthens our ability to further amplify Under Armour as the preeminent athletic performance brand in our home market."

In Under Armour's second-quarter results, the company said it expected North American sales to decline slightly in 2019, down from the previously projected flat. Sales in the region dropped 3.2% that quarter due to slower traffic.

The activewear retailer has been hard-pressed to compete with companies like Nike, Adidas and Lululemon, which are taking market share. The company's footprint in the activewear market in the U.S. shrunk to 5.6% from 6.4% through June compared with the same period a year earlier, according to The NPD Group.

Pugliese was previously president and CEO of Duluth Trading Company.

Under Armour shares, which are down nearly 9% over the past year, were up more than 2% Thursday morning, giving the company a market value of $8.7 billion.