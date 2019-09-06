Alibaba buys Chinese e-commerce business Kaola for $2 billion

With tariffs increasingly cutting into profits, some companies in Asia are returning home to produce their goods, or moving away from China where their factories were located.Asia Economyread more
The move comes as Solomon is pushing ahead on an internal review of the firm's businesses.Financeread more
Kaola is one of the biggest Chinese e-commerce sites focused on selling imported goods in the country, alongside Alibaba's Tmall Global and JD.com's JD Worldwide.Technologyread more
Major indexes in China, Japan, South Korea and Australia advanced Friday morning as the overall MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rose 0.36%.Asia Marketsread more
That plan does not include ending the ongoing net-worth sweep of all of Fannie and Freddie's profits, which is part of the Treasury's senior preferred stock agreement....Politicsread more
A quarter-point reduction would follow a July cut that was the first in 11 years. Still, it would be unlikely to placate President Trump.The Fedread more
The badge, which shows up next to certain new products, is Amazon's latest attempt at labeling products to help shoppers decide what to buy.Technologyread more
Box CEO Aaron Levie said his company's interests are aligned with those of new investor Starboard.Technologyread more
Lululemon in April said it plans to double its men's and online sales over the next five years, targeting annual revenue growth in the low teens during that time frame. It...Retailread more
With positive trade, payroll and manufacturing news, recession talk could subside over the course of a few days, Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
The maker of Huggies and Kleenex has had to raise prices, but that's due to commodity costs, not tariffs, CEO Michael Hsu says.Household Productsread more
Alibaba said Friday it will acquire a cross-border e-commerce business unit, Kaola, from the Nasdaq-listed Chinese internet company NetEase for about $2 billion.
Kaola sells imported products in China that include clothes, consumer electronics, and sports accessories. It is one of the biggest Chinese e-commerce sites focused on selling imported goods in the country, alongside Alibaba's Tmall Global and JD.com's JD Worldwide.
Alibaba said it plans for Kaola to continue operating independently under its current brand, but it will have a new leader at the helm. Tmall Import and Export General Manager, Alvin Liu, will take over as CEO.
With Tmall Global and Kaola, Alibaba will have a massive market presence in the cross-border e-commerce sector.
China is one of the largest e-commerce markets in the world, with research firm eMarketer predicting in a June report that in 2019 the country will have $1.935 trillion in e-commerce sales, about three times more than the United States.
Daniel Zhang, chief executive officer of Alibaba Group, said in a statement that the company is confident about the future of China's import e-commerce market which he said, "remains in its infancy with great growth potential."
"With Kaola, we will further elevate import service and experience for Chinese consumers," he added in a statement.
Earlier this year, reports said Amazon's Chinese joint venture was in talks to merge with Kaola.
Last month, Alibaba reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings for its June quarter but sales growth had slowed.
The company's core commerce business, which includes its Tmall and Taobao shopping platforms, and its booming cloud division contributed to growth. Annual active consumers on Alibaba's China retail marketplaces reached 674 million, a jump of 20 million and most of those new consumers were said to be from less-developed cities.
Alibaba, together with Yunfeng, will also invest about $700 million in NetEase's music streaming service, NetEase Cloud Music, the companies said.