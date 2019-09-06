Britain's deepening Brexit crisis is an economic 'disaster,' Nobel-winning economist says

Economist Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC Friday that investors need to think differently about the global bond market.Marketsread more
Nonfarm payrolls were expected to increase by 150,000 in August, while the unemployment rate was seen holding steady at 3.7%, according to economists surveyed by Dow Jones.Jobsread more
Washington and China have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018.World Politicsread more
Britain's prime minister is under immense pressure to deliver Brexit with 55 days to go before the country is scheduled to leave the EU.read more
That plan does not include ending the ongoing net-worth sweep of all of Fannie and Freddie's profits, which is part of the Treasury's senior preferred stock agreement....Politicsread more
Howard Schultz has announced that he will not run for president after exploring a run earlier this year.Politicsread more
Lululemon has done some heavy lifting this year. Two traders discuss whether there are more highs ahead.Trading Nationread more
U.S. stock futures were higher Friday morning, ahead of the government's 8:30 a.m. ET release of its monthly employment reportMarketsread more
The University of Illinois' Gies College of Business and its Grainer College of Engineering took out an insurance policy two years ago to protect from a possible drop in...Wealthread more
An American Airlines mechanic has been arrested and charged with sabotaging an aircraft after he allegedly obstructed a plane's navigation system, prompting the crew to abort...Airlinesread more
Drugstore chains Walgreens Boots Alliance and CVS Health on Thursday joined Walmart and Kroger in asking shoppers not to openly carry guns in their stores.Retailread more
Britain's intensifying political meltdown has thrust the country into the midst of an economic "disaster," according to a Nobel Prize-winning economist.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently under immense pressure to deliver Brexit, with 55 days to go before the world's fifth-largest economy is scheduled to leave the European Union.
It remains a deeply divisive issue in the U.K., more than three years after a small but clear majority voted to leave the bloc.
Ahead of the October 31 Brexit deadline, the country appears poised for range of options, including a snap election, a so-called "no-deal" Brexit scenario and possibly even abandoning the whole process altogether.
"What is happening is a disaster for the economy, looking at it from a purely economic point of view," Christopher Pissarides, a professor of economics at the London School of Economics (LSE), told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick at the Ambrosetti Forum in Italy on Friday.
"The country looks ungovernable, we don't even know who is going to be prime minister next month when the big decision has to be made," Pissarides said.
An alliance of opposition parties and rebel lawmakers from the ruling Conservative party wrested control of the lower house of parliament on Wednesday. The move could force Johnson to seek a three-month delay to Brexit.
Johnson has repeatedly insisted he will not seek to delay Britain's exit from the EU, saying on Thursday that he would rather be "dead in a ditch" than ask for another deadline extension.
Previously, the prime minister has pledged to deliver Brexit on October 31 "do or die, come what may" even if that means leaving the bloc without a deal in place.
"I cannot see companies investing into new technology and what's needed now because they don't know what situation they are going to face," Pissarides, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2010, said Friday.
A no-deal Brexit is seen by many inside and outside of parliament as a "cliff-edge" scenario to be avoided at all costs.
Leaving without a deal would mean an abrupt departure from the EU with no transition period allowing businesses to adjust to life outside the bloc.
The Bank of England has reportedly estimated that a disorderly Brexit would probably see the economy shrink by 5.5% —rather than a previous forecast of 8%.
Late last month, a gauge of Britain's economic health dipped to an almost seven-year low in August.
The European Commission said last week that its Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) for the U.K. fell to 92.5 last month, down from 94.3 in July — reaching its lowest level since September 2012.
More recently, a closely-watched survey of industry managers published Wednesday showed Britain's dominant services sector grew only slightly in August, while the country's construction and manufacturing sectors shrunk.
The economic data suggested the U.K. economy was at risk of "entering a technical recession next quarter," Cathal Kennedy, European economist at RBC, said in a research note.
"The survey detail painted a picture of broad weakness," Kennedy said.