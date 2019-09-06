Britain's deepening Brexit crisis is an economic 'disaster,' Nobel-winning economist says

Britain's intensifying political meltdown has thrust the country into the midst of an economic "disaster," according to a Nobel Prize-winning economist.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently under immense pressure to deliver Brexit, with 55 days to go before the world's fifth-largest economy is scheduled to leave the European Union.

It remains a deeply divisive issue in the U.K., more than three years after a small but clear majority voted to leave the bloc.

Ahead of the October 31 Brexit deadline, the country appears poised for range of options, including a snap election, a so-called "no-deal" Brexit scenario and possibly even abandoning the whole process altogether.

"What is happening is a disaster for the economy, looking at it from a purely economic point of view," Christopher Pissarides, a professor of economics at the London School of Economics (LSE), told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick at the Ambrosetti Forum in Italy on Friday.

"The country looks ungovernable, we don't even know who is going to be prime minister next month when the big decision has to be made," Pissarides said.