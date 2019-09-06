Cramer's Exec Cut: Data-driven changes at Netflix, DoorDash and Domino's

Companies are becoming increasingly dependent on data, but it can be difficult to conceptualize what this data revolution looks like in practice. CNBC's Jim Cramer interviewed several behind-the-scenes data firms to find out how they support major household names.

Splunk's stock has been soaring high above the market average, up 64% in the last two years, but the software company is grounded in tangible results. Splunk helps its more than 15,000 clients turn machine data — one of the most complex but valuable areas of big data — into solutions for IT, security and other challenges.

DoorDash, an online food delivery platform connecting restaurants with consumers, employs Splunk's services to help navigate an increasingly complex digital environment. DoorDash serves more than 3,000 cities across North America and has one of the largest networks of restaurants.

"[DoorDash] need[s] instrumentation on what's happening on a moment-by-moment basis so that my order doesn't get lost. They can monitor everything from delivery times to quality of ratings from different consumers," CEO Doug Merritt told Cramer in a sit-down interview.

With access to a more complete view of its business through Splunk, DoorDash can deliver on each one of its orders with greater efficiency.

"We're helping them with everything from classic IT resiliency, engineering efficiency, cybersecurity visibility and resiliency, and then business analytics across the business," said Merritt. "It's a true data platform story for DoorDash."

Merritt notes, however, that with the power of big data comes a greater responsibility.

"The hard part about Splunk — the good and hard part — is we tend to be mission critical. When you're ingesting terabytes and petabytes of data per day, that usually is a mission critical system, and you have to have reliable visibility across that data."

Splunk works with 92 of the Fortune 100, including Coca-Cola and Comcast.