Cramer's lightning round: Neogenomics, Yeti, Nutanix and more stocks

Neogenomics: "Neogenomics is another one of these diagnostic companies that might have something that could work against cancer. I have yet to say no to any of those. I think that it is a good spec ... because that is the holy grail."

Yeti: "I am going to say: up 100% for the year, I am not going to push it here. I'm not."

Nutanix: "I know that Nutanix is making a little bit of a comeback, but it's too hard for me. I just think that they have to put a couple of quarters together that are good, and they have not done that."

Cadence Design Systems: "I'm going to say let's hold off. This stock is overvalued."