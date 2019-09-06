Cramer's lightning round: Neogenomics, Yeti, Nutanix and more stocks

Skip Navigation
Fed chief Powell says trade policy is weighing on investment...

"I think it is the case that uncertainty around trade policy is causing some companies to hold back now on investment," Jerome Powell says.

The Fedread more

Stocks look to reclaim their all-time highs in the week ahead

Stocks will look next week to reclaim their record highs amid a slew of economic data while trade fears decrease.

Market Insiderread more

August jobs miss expectations — Cramer and other experts on what...

It was a softer August in the job market than anticipated. CNBC's Jim Cramer and four other experts lay out what this means for the Fed, the economy and the markets.

Trading Nationread more

Symantec pops on report that private-equity firms made buyout...

An exit to private equity could provide shelter for a company whose revenue growth has slowed in recent years and that has cycled through CEOs.

Technologyread more

Google files patent for using A.I. to track a baby's body and eye...

In a patent application published this week, Google indicated it's looking into how artificial intelligence can be used to watch for abnormal behavior in babies.

Technologyread more

Powell says the Fed is not forecasting or expecting a recession

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the central bank's pivot this year to lower interest rates has helped sustain U.S. economic growth.

The Fedread more

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac shares tumble as Treasury overhaul plan...

Shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac slumped on Friday amid disappointment over a long-awaited U.S. Treasury Department plan to begin recapitalizing the mortgage giants and...

Marketsread more

Martin Shkreli sues investor over $420,000 debt that 'Pharma Bro'...

Martin Shkreli is waging his legal battle from a federal prison in Pennsylvania, where he is serving a seven-year fraud sentence for crimes related to hedge funds he...

Business Newsread more

Trump's move to put military money toward border wall could hurt...

Sens. McSally, Gardner and Tillis, facing competitive 2020 elections, will have to defend their votes not to stop Trump from diverting military funds.

2020 Electionsread more

Alphabet confirms that DOJ is pursuing antitrust review

In a regulatory filing on Friday, Alphabet confirmed that it received a "civil investigative demand" from the DOJ.

Technologyread more

Scrapping the IPO may be WeWork's best option

Going public at a significantly lower valuation than $47 billion is bad optics for SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, and bad for employee morale.

Technologyread more

Bahamas struggles to cope with decomposing bodies, emotional...

Hundreds, if not thousands, are still missing in the country of about 400,000 people, and officials say the death toll, which stands at 30, is likely to shoot up as more...

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Neogenomics, Yeti, Nutanix and more stocks

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Neogenomics: "Neogenomics is another one of these diagnostic companies that might have something that could work against cancer. I have yet to say no to any of those. I think that it is a good spec ... because that is the holy grail."

Yeti: "I am going to say: up 100% for the year, I am not going to push it here. I'm not."

Nutanix: "I know that Nutanix is making a little bit of a comeback, but it's too hard for me. I just think that they have to put a couple of quarters together that are good, and they have not done that."

Cadence Design Systems: "I'm going to say let's hold off. This stock is overvalued."

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round

VIDEO4:0204:02
Cramer's lightning round: Neogenomics, Yeti, Nutanix and more stocks
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

