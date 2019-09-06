DOJ launches antitrust probe over California emissions deal with automakers

The federal government hired 25,000 temporary workers in August in preparation for the 2020 Census, giving the overall jobs gain a big bump.Marketsread more
The Justice Department has launched an antitrust investigation into four automakers that defied the Trump administration in signing a deal with California on vehicle emissions standards.
The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the situation, said DOJ lawyers are looking at whether Ford Motor, Honda Motor, BMW and Volkswagen "violated federal competition law by agreeing with each other to follow tailpipe-emissions standards beyond those proposed by the Trump administration."
Honda, BMW and Ford all confirmed that they've been contacted with respect to the inquiry.
"Honda will work cooperatively with the Department of Justice with regard to the recent emissions agreement reached between the State of California and various automotive manufacturers, including Honda," the automaker said in an emailed statement.
Ford and BMW both said they received a letter from the DOJ and will cooperate with investigators. Volkswagen declined to comment on the probe, saying that it's in regular contact with U.S. authorities.
The DOJ declined to comment.
The deal between the automakers and California, the nation's largest vehicle market, was announced in July. The agreement loosens emissions standards for new cars set by former President Barack Obama, but is more stringent than what Trump wants.
White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow on Friday again confirmed the Trump administration's push for one national standard that relaxes the fuel economy standards mandated under the Obama administration through 2025, saying they will be "released shortly."
"In our judgement, the prior administration's rule making here was excessive, was erroneous and was not built on proper cost-benefit analysis," he said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." "Now, we will have our discussions with the state of California. We want one standard for the whole country."
Kudlow, who did not mention the DOJ investigation, reiterated the Trump administration's argument that federal statutes, including fuel economy regulations, override state statutes.
No major automaker has supported a complete rollback of the Obama-era standards, although many have backed reevaluating the rules to address current market conditions, lower gas prices, all-electric vehicles and increased sales of trucks and SUVs. Many automakers have supported one national standard.
Automakers have been concerned that the disagreement between the Trump Administration and California could turn into a drawn-out legal battle, creating uncertainty for an industry that plans its products years in advance.
But abiding by California's rules is good business for the automakers. The state accounts for about 12% of U.S. vehicle sales. Not selling there and other states that adhere to California's regulations would be detrimental to business.
CNBC's Meghan Reeder, Phil LeBeau and Ylan Mui contributed to this report.