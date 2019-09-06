DOJ launches antitrust probe over California emissions deal with automakers

The Justice Department has launched an antitrust investigation into four automakers that defied the Trump administration in signing a deal with California on vehicle emissions standards.

The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the situation, said DOJ lawyers are looking at whether Ford Motor, Honda Motor, BMW and Volkswagen "violated federal competition law by agreeing with each other to follow tailpipe-emissions standards beyond those proposed by the Trump administration."

Honda, BMW and Ford all confirmed that they've been contacted with respect to the inquiry.

"Honda will work cooperatively with the Department of Justice with regard to the recent emissions agreement reached between the State of California and various automotive manufacturers, including Honda," the automaker said in an emailed statement.

Ford and BMW both said they received a letter from the DOJ and will cooperate with investigators. Volkswagen declined to comment on the probe, saying that it's in regular contact with U.S. authorities.