Elon Musk challenged Porsche to a race on its home turf — but so far, Tesla hasn't booked the track

"I think it is the case that uncertainty around trade policy is causing some companies to hold back now on investment," Jerome Powell says.The Fedread more
Stocks will look next week to reclaim their record highs amid a slew of economic data while trade fears decrease.Market Insiderread more
It was a softer August in the job market than anticipated. CNBC's Jim Cramer and four other experts lay out what this means for the Fed, the economy and the markets.Trading Nationread more
An exit to private equity could provide shelter for a company whose revenue growth has slowed in recent years and that has cycled through CEOs.Technologyread more
In a patent application published this week, Google indicated it's looking into how artificial intelligence can be used to watch for abnormal behavior in babies.Technologyread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the central bank's pivot this year to lower interest rates has helped sustain U.S. economic growth.The Fedread more
Shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac slumped on Friday amid disappointment over a long-awaited U.S. Treasury Department plan to begin recapitalizing the mortgage giants and...Marketsread more
Martin Shkreli is waging his legal battle from a federal prison in Pennsylvania, where he is serving a seven-year fraud sentence for crimes related to hedge funds he...Business Newsread more
Sens. McSally, Gardner and Tillis, facing competitive 2020 elections, will have to defend their votes not to stop Trump from diverting military funds.2020 Electionsread more
In a regulatory filing on Friday, Alphabet confirmed that it received a "civil investigative demand" from the DOJ.Technologyread more
Going public at a significantly lower valuation than $47 billion is bad optics for SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, and bad for employee morale.Technologyread more
Porsche unveiled its first pure battery electric vehicle, the Taycan, to great fanfare with events in Europe, Asia and North America this week. Tesla CEO Elon Musk was quick to remark on the company's -- and the vehicle's -- shortcomings on Twitter, where he has more than 25 million followers.
"In close traffic, poisonous gas spewing from the car in front of you goes straight into your AC intake. Good thing gas/diesel carmakers didn't cheat on their emissions or we'd be in real trouble," Musk wrote, punctuating the tweet with an emoji.
In the scandal (which came to light in 2014) Volkswagen had installed "defeat devices," on more than a half-million diesel cars in the U.S., and more than 10 million others worldwide, including models from Volkswagen, Audi, and Porsche, which made the cars appear to comply with environmental regulations. In fact those cars were emitting more air pollutants than federal limits would allow in the US. These pollutants are linked to lung cancer.
On Thursday, Musk disrespected Porsche's use of the phrase "turbo" to describe a variant of the Taycan.
Turbo chargers give internal combustion engines more horsepower without adding much weight to the vehicle. But Porsche is using "turbo" to designate a faster version of their electric vehicle.
Musk also challenged Porsche to a duel on its home turf in Germany, with a tweet saying, "Model S on Nürburgring next week."
The famed track at Nordschleife, sometimes referred to as the "Green Hell" or "the Ring" features challenging inclines, turns and road surfaces that serve as a testing ground for vehicles and drivers.
The notion that Tesla might take its latest Model S there to make an official record attempt there stirred excitement among fans of both automakers. Ars Technica reported that "a Model S was track-prepped in California and arrived on the ground in Germany on Monday."
However, a lap there is not likely to happen -- at least within the timeframe that Musk said it would.
Road & Track reported that a representative for the German track said Tesla had not sent a record request, or rented an exclusive time slot at Nordschleife, which is otherwise booked for the season.
CNBC asked Tesla for details about when the company may send a Model S to Nürburgring, who would drive it, and what the exact specifications and modifications may be to the car. Tesla did not respond to requests for any of that information or a comment on Musk's tweet.
Auto critics enumerated the differences between the cars earlier this week. In general, reviews said that Model S has advantages in range, efficiency, acceleration, the Tesla supercharger network and price. Reviews lauded the Taycan for performance on the track, braking and suspension, craftsmanship, and predicted the Porsche service network would be an asset to drivers.
The Taycan Turbo starts at $150,900, while the more powerful Taycan Turbo S will enter the market at $185,000 -- both far higher than the most expensive Tesla Model S, which can top out at just over $100,000.
Elon Musk has a history of making grand promises on behalf of Tesla, and missing his own self-imposed deadlines. For example, in 2016 he promised a cross-country demonstration of Tesla's fully self driving vehicles by the end of 2017. The CEO has not yet delivered on that grand ambition.