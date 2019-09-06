Glossier poaches Amazon exec Melissa Eamer to join the beauty brand as chief operating officer

Glossier, the online beauty brand recently valued at $1.2 billion, has poached a top Amazon exec, Melissa Eamer, to become chief operating officer, CNBC has learned.

Eamer ended a 19-year run at Amazon last week. Most recently, she was vice president of sales and marketing for Amazon Devices. She joined the company three years after its IPO, and went on to lead teams made up of hundreds of people.

As COO of Glossier, Eamer will be responsible for overseeing the growth-driving parts of the business, the company said. Glossier CEO and founder Emily Weiss will continue to focus on core branding, product expansion, content and community building, it said.

"When I connected with Emily, I was immediately struck ... by the [Glossier] customer obsession," Eamer said in an interview. "That's something that has been really consistent with Amazon when I was there."

Eamer noted her two teenage daughters are among those "addicted" to the Glossier brand.

The company started online in 2014, and soon gathered a strong following among millennials, who scooped up its soft pink-colored lip balms, lotions and lash products.

It found success in reaching shoppers through digital mediums like its "@Glossier" Instagram account, which boasts more than 2.3 million followers. (Another Instagram account called "@GlossierBoyfriends" — which isn't run by the company but has an active base of more than 20,000 followers — pokes fun at the men who must wait for their girlfriends while they are selecting its products.)