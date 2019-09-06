Goldman upgrades Kellogg to buy, calls it the 'most compelling value left in snacks'

Skip Navigation
Disappointing jobs report would have been worse without Census...

The federal government hired 25,000 temporary workers in August in preparation for the 2020 Census, giving the overall jobs gain a big bump.

Marketsread more

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for August jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.

Economyread more

Larry Kudlow says call earlier this week with China on trade...

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said recent conversations with China "went very well."

Marketsread more

Scrapping the IPO may be WeWork's best option

WeWork's best move may be to delay its IPO as the public markets thumb their nose at the company's $47 billion private valuation.

Technologyread more

Job growth falls short of expectations as August payrolls rise...

The increase fell short of Wall Street estimates for 150,000, while the unemployment rate stayed at 3.7%, as expected.

Jobsread more

Here's how the recent Twitter attacks probably happened

Scammers are increasingly using SIM swapping as a means of taking over phones and going after online accounts.

Technologyread more

House Democrats investigating Pence's stay at Trump golf resort...

Two Democratic-led House committees seek documents related to Pence's stay at a Trump golf club in Ireland and Trump's offer to host the next G-7 summit.

Politicsread more

Glossier poaches Amazon exec Melissa Eamer to join the beauty...

The online beauty brand, valued at $1.2 billion, has been building out its bench of top leaders. Glossier CEO and founder Emily Weiss sees room for growth as no one beauty...

Retailread more

Cramer to Fed chief Powell: Just admit you were wrong on rates...

"The Fed chair should be bullied by the bond market. And the bond market is saying, 'Whoa, are you wrong,'" says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Investingread more

Mohamed El-Erian on the bond markets: 'If you stick with the old...

Economist Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC Friday that investors need to think differently about the global bond market.

Marketsread more

Apple poised to report huge growth in App Store sales, Morgan...

Morgan Stanley says Apple's App Store could show better-than-expected revenue growth in the current quarter.

Technologyread more

New York attorney general probes Facebook for possible antitrust...

Attorneys general of Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and the District of Columbia will join the probe.

Technologyread more

Goldman upgrades Kellogg to buy, calls it the 'most compelling value left in snacks'

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Kellogg Co. Froot Loops brand breakfast cereal.
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Kellogg's stock will grow more than it ever has before, according to Goldman Sachs.

The firm upgraded the stock to buy from neutral, calling it "the most compelling value left in snacks." Goldman also hiked Kellogg's 12-month price target to $72 from $58, implying 14% upside for the stock.