KBW downgrades Bank of America, says Fed rate cuts will hit earnings

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
The increase fell short of Wall Street estimates for 150,000, while the unemployment rate stayed at 3.7%, as expected.Jobsread more
Without the temporary hiring of Census workers, the August jobs report would have been worse.Marketsread more
WeWork's best move may be to delay its IPO as the public markets thumb their nose at the company's $47 billion private valuation.Technologyread more
Attorneys general of Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and the District of Columbia will join the probe.Technologyread more
Earlier this year, he said that he was "seriously thinking" of running for president "as a centrist independent," prompting worries among Democrats that he could split the...2020 Electionsread more
Washington and China have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018.World Politicsread more
Positive U.S.-China trade headlines are giving the tech sector a boost and chip stock Nvidia could ride the wave higher, says Todd Gordon.Trading Nationread more
Economist Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC Friday that investors need to think differently about the global bond market.Marketsread more
Britain's prime minister is under immense pressure to deliver Brexit with 55 days to go before the country is scheduled to leave the EU.read more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on FridayInvestingread more
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW) lowered its rating on Bank of America shares to market perform from outperform, saying the bank is facing earnings pressure from expected further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
"Our expectation that the economy would accelerate post the cut in the fed funds rate has not played out as expected," KBW analyst Brian Kleinhanzl said in a note to investors on Thursday.
The firm believes the Fed will continue to cut interest rates as the trade war with China continues. Kleinhanzl said KBW sees "no end in sight for the trade war," further weighing on Bank of America's stock as well as long-term interest rates.
Bank of America shares were unchanged in premarket trading from its previous close of $28.12 a share. KBW also lowered its price target to $36 a share from $29 a share.
KBW expects Bank of America will continue on its current growth strategy and remain "a prudent underwriter."
"However, those positives are not enough to offset our lower net interest income expectations near term," Kleinhanzl said. "We do expect returns to remain well above the cost of capital even in a falling rate environment but we remain neutral on shares while we wait for new catalysts to emerge that will drive earnings and returns higher."
– CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.