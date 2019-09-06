Huawei's foldable phone could go on sale next month

Huawei's foldable phone could go on sale as soon as next month, according to the head of the Chinese tech company's consumer business.

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer business group, said the Mate X will "soon be on the market, maybe next month," in a briefing with reporters at the IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin Friday.

Huawei first unveiled its foldable Mate X smartphone in February and was scheduled to launch in mid-2019. The price of the 5G device, which is intended to double as a tablet and a smartphone, will start at 2,299 euros, or roughly $2,600.

In June, CNBC reported Huawei was delaying the launch of its foldable phone to conduct extra tests after Samsung's foldable device, the Galaxy Fold, exposed glitches when it was used by reviewers.