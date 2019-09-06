New York attorney general is investigating Facebook for possible antitrust violations

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Lululemon, GrubHub,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Job growth falls short of expectations as August payrolls rise...

The increase fell short of Wall Street estimates for 150,000, while the unemployment rate stayed at 3.7%, as expected.

Jobsread more

The jobs report would have been much worse without Census workers

Without the temporary hiring of Census workers, the August jobs report would have been worse.

Marketsread more

Scrapping the IPO may be WeWork's best option

WeWork's best move may be to delay its IPO as the public markets thumb their nose at the company's $47 billion private valuation.

Technologyread more

New York attorney general probes Facebook for possible antitrust...

Attorneys general of Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and the District of Columbia will join the probe.

Technologyread more

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says he will not run for...

Earlier this year, he said that he was "seriously thinking" of running for president "as a centrist independent," prompting worries among Democrats that he could split the...

2020 Electionsread more

US-China trade dispute is 'already in the early stages' of a...

Washington and China have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018.

World Politicsread more

One surging chip stock is leading the pack, and more gains are...

Positive U.S.-China trade headlines are giving the tech sector a boost and chip stock Nvidia could ride the wave higher, says Todd Gordon.

Trading Nationread more

Mohamed El-Erian on the bond markets: 'If you stick with the old...

Economist Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC Friday that investors need to think differently about the global bond market.

Marketsread more

Boris Johnson's only way out of Brexit chaos is to resign, Niall...

Britain's prime minister is under immense pressure to deliver Brexit with 55 days to go before the country is scheduled to leave the EU.

read more

Analyst calls of the day: Beyond Meat, Bank of America, Kellogg &...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday

Investingread more

America's aging population is leading to a doctor shortage crisis

As America's population ages and demand outpaces supply, a physician shortage will intensify.

Jobsread more
Tech

New York attorney general is investigating Facebook for possible antitrust violations

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Key Points
  • New York State Attorney General Letitia James announces she's launching a joint investigation into possible antitrust violations by Facebook.
  • Attorneys general of Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and the District of Columbia will join the probe.
  • Facebook confirmed in its last quarterly report that it is facing an antitrust probe by the Federal Trade Commission.
New York Attorney General Letitia James
Drew Angerer | Getty Images

New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced Friday she is launching a multistate investigation into Facebook for possible antitrust violations.

Facebook shares were down about 0.5% in Friday's premarket, but did not seem to react to James' announcement.

Attorneys general of Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and the District of Columbia will join the probe, according to the announcement. It will focus "on Facebook's dominance in the industry and the potential anticompetitive conduct stemming from that dominance," according to the release.

"Even the largest social media platform in the world must follow the law and respect consumers," James said in a statement. "I am proud to be leading a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general in investigating whether Facebook has stifled competition and put users at risk. We will use every investigative tool at our disposal to determine whether Facebook's actions may have endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumers' choices, or increased the price of advertising."

Facebook is already facing a separate investigation by the Federal Trade Commission over antitrust concerns, the company confirmed in its quarterly report in July. That announcement came on the same day that the FTC announced its $5 billion settlement with Facebook over its privacy policies.

So far, regulatory action against Facebook has had little impact on its business or stock performance. The day the FTC fine was announced, Facebook's market value rose more than the cost of the penalty. The $5 billion fine represented about 9% of the company's 2018 revenue.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

The news comes as more than 30 state attorney generals are expected to launch a separate probe into Google over antitrust concerns, according to a source familiar with the matter. The investigation, expected to be announced on Monday, will be led by the Texas state attorney general, according to the source. The Google probe will focus on the company's effect on digital advertising markets and possible consumer harm, a source told The Wall Street Journal.

-CNBC's Ylan Mui contributed to this report.

WATCH: How Facebook makes money by targeting ads directly to you

VIDEO9:0509:05
How Facebook makes money by targeting ads directly to you
Tech