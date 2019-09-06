Symantec pops on report that private-equity firms made buyout proposal

Skip Navigation
Fed chief Powell says trade policy is weighing on investment...

"I think it is the case that uncertainty around trade policy is causing some companies to hold back now on investment," Jerome Powell says.

The Fedread more

Stocks look to reclaim their all-time highs in the week ahead

Stocks will look next week to reclaim their record highs amid a slew of economic data while trade fears decrease.

Market Insiderread more

August jobs miss expectations — Cramer and other experts on what...

It was a softer August in the job market than anticipated. CNBC's Jim Cramer and four other experts lay out what this means for the Fed, the economy and the markets.

Trading Nationread more

Google files patent for using A.I. to track a baby's body and eye...

In a patent application published this week, Google indicated it's looking into how artificial intelligence can be used to watch for abnormal behavior in babies.

Technologyread more

Powell says the Fed is not forecasting or expecting a recession

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the central bank's pivot this year to lower interest rates has helped sustain U.S. economic growth.

The Fedread more

Trump's move to put military money toward border wall could hurt...

Sens. McSally, Gardner and Tillis, facing competitive 2020 elections, will have to defend their votes not to stop Trump from diverting military funds.

2020 Electionsread more

Scrapping the IPO may be WeWork's best option

Going public at a significantly lower valuation than $47 billion is bad optics for SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, and bad for employee morale.

Technologyread more

Dorian's death toll expected to soar in Bahamas: 'There must be...

Hundreds, if not thousands, are still missing in the country of about 400,000 people, and officials say the death toll, which stands at 30, is likely to shoot up as more...

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

Death toll rises from mysterious lung illnesses linked to vaping

At least three people have died from a mysterious lung disease linked to vaping that continues to perplex health officials, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said...

Health and Scienceread more

Purdue Pharma reportedly in talks with DOJ to settle criminal,...

Purdue Pharma, maker of OxyContin, is in talks with the Justice Department to resolve criminal and civil probes related to its role in the opioid crisis, The Wall Street...

Health and Scienceread more

Facebook and Google have become too powerful, tech investor says

"They've had an inexorable growth beyond anyone's original expectations and as a result, they've become too big and too pervasive in our whole lives," says Greycroft founder...

Technologyread more

In pictures: Hurricane Dorian devastates the Bahamas

Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Tech

Symantec pops on report that private-equity firms made buyout proposal

Jordan Novet@jordannovet
Key Points
  • A deal could presumably preserve Broadcom's announced acquisition of Symantec's enterprise security business.
  • CEO Greg Clark left in May.
Greg Clark, former CEO of Symantec, speaks during an interview in San Francisco.
Bloomberg | Getty Images

Symantec shares jumped as much as 7% on Friday following a report that private-equity firms Permira and Advent International expressed interest in buying the company for $26 to $27 per share. That's above the 52-week high of $26.07 per share.

An exit to private equity could provide shelter for a company whose revenue growth has slowed in recent years and that has cycled through CEOs.

The deal would give the firms Symantec's consumer security business while preserving Broadcom's previously announced acquisition of Symantec's enterprise security assets, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources.

Symantec representative didn't immediately have a comment.

The Journal said it's not clear if the firms would buy Symantec and then move forward with the Broadcom acquisition, or waiting for the acquisition to close before they acquire what's left of the business.

Symantec shares have risen 27% in 2019 even as CEO Greg Clark stepped down in May and interim CEO Rick Hill stepped in. The majority of Symantec's revenue comes from the consumer business, but it declined in the most recent quarter. Symantec's total revenue has gone down in three of the five most recent quarters.

WATCH: M&A in cybersecurity should continue to be 'pretty hot': Analyst

VIDEO2:1402:14
M&A in cybersecurity should continue to be 'pretty hot': Analyst
Squawk Box Asia

