The jobs report would have been much worse without the addition of Census workers

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Lululemon, GrubHub,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Job growth falls short of expectations as August payrolls rise...

The increase fell short of Wall Street estimates for 150,000, while the unemployment rate stayed at 3.7%, as expected.

Jobsread more

Marketsread more

Scrapping the IPO may be WeWork's best option

WeWork's best move may be to delay its IPO as the public markets thumb their nose at the company's $47 billion private valuation.

Technologyread more

New York attorney general probes Facebook for possible antitrust...

Attorneys general of Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and the District of Columbia will join the probe.

Technologyread more

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says he will not run for...

Earlier this year, he said that he was "seriously thinking" of running for president "as a centrist independent," prompting worries among Democrats that he could split the...

2020 Electionsread more

US-China trade dispute is 'already in the early stages' of a...

Washington and China have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018.

World Politicsread more

One surging chip stock is leading the pack, and more gains are...

Positive U.S.-China trade headlines are giving the tech sector a boost and chip stock Nvidia could ride the wave higher, says Todd Gordon.

Trading Nationread more

Mohamed El-Erian on the bond markets: 'If you stick with the old...

Economist Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC Friday that investors need to think differently about the global bond market.

Marketsread more

Boris Johnson's only way out of Brexit chaos is to resign, Niall...

Britain's prime minister is under immense pressure to deliver Brexit with 55 days to go before the country is scheduled to leave the EU.

read more

Analyst calls of the day: Beyond Meat, Bank of America, Kellogg &...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday

Investingread more

America's aging population is leading to a doctor shortage crisis

As America's population ages and demand outpaces supply, a physician shortage will intensify.

Jobsread more
Markets

The jobs report would have been much worse without the addition of Census workers

Yun Li@YunLi626
Key Points
  • Federal government hired 25,000 temporary workers in preparation for the 2020 Census in August, giving the overall jobs gain a big bump.
  • Private-sector employment was up by only 96,000, the lowest pace since February.
  • The retail sector saw a net decline in workers of 11,100 in August alone. Trade, transportation and utilities also lost 11,000 jobs.
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Without the temporary hiring of Census workers, the August jobs report would have been worse.

Federal government hired 25,000 temporary workers in preparation for the 2020 Census in August, giving the overall jobs gain a big bump. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 130,000 last month, which fell short of Wall Street estimates for 150,000.

Employment in federal government rose by 28,000 in total in August, the Labor Department said on Friday. Private-sector employment was up by only 96,000, the lowest pace since February.

The weakness largely came from the retail sector, which saw a net decline in workers of 11,100 in August alone. Trade, transportation and utilities also lost 11,000 jobs, and mining and logging lost 5,000 positions.

"The weaker than expected job gains do make sense when looking at yesterday's ISM and Markit figures on employment and just understanding how businesses respond to the slowing pace of growth and trade worries," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group. "Companies have taken a time out on hiring until visibility becomes less cloudy, it's only prudent."

The ISM gauge of U.S. manufacturing showed the sector contracted in August, its first decline since 2016.

The overall labor market is still in good shape. The unemployment rate stayed at 3.7% as expected, and wage growth remained strong, with average hourly earnings increasing by 0.4% for the month and 3.2% over the year.

Beside the big job additions ahead of the 2020 population count, professional and business services also added 37,000 jobs. Health care contributed 24,000 to the total number and financial services rose by 15,000.