With tariffs eating into profits, some Asian companies are moving home

With tariffs increasingly cutting into profits, some companies in Asia are returning home to produce their goods, or moving away from China where their factories were located.Asia Economyread more
The move comes as Solomon is pushing ahead on an internal review of the firm's businesses.Financeread more
Asia markets edged up in Friday morning trade as investors await U.S. nonfarm payrolls numbers due later in the day.Asia Marketsread more
That plan does not include ending the ongoing net-worth sweep of all of Fannie and Freddie's profits, which is part of the Treasury's senior preferred stock agreement....Politicsread more
A quarter-point reduction would follow a July cut that was the first in 11 years. Still, it would be unlikely to placate President Trump.The Fedread more
The badge, which shows up next to certain new products, is Amazon's latest attempt at labeling products to help shoppers decide what to buy.Technologyread more
Box CEO Aaron Levie said his company's interests are aligned with those of new investor Starboard.Technologyread more
Lululemon in April said it plans to double its men's and online sales over the next five years, targeting annual revenue growth in the low teens during that time frame. It...Retailread more
With positive trade, payroll and manufacturing news, recession talk could subside over the course of a few days, Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
The maker of Huggies and Kleenex has had to raise prices, but that's due to commodity costs, not tariffs, CEO Michael Hsu says.Household Productsread more
The sharp moves higher also left the S&P 500 within striking distance of its record high set earlier this year.US Marketsread more
With tariffs increasingly cutting into profits, some companies in Asia are returning home to produce their goods, or moving away from China where their factories were or are currently located.
The trend of reshoring — or companies moving back home — is most prevalent in the capital machinery and electronics sectors in Japan and Taiwan, where companies are moving home to avoid higher U.S. tariffs on imports from China, a Nomura analysis of 56 companies found.
The U.S. and China have been locked in a bitter and protracted trade dispute for over a year. Both sides have already imposed several rounds of punitive tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of each other's goods. The two countries lobbed a new round of duties in each other on Sunday.
As a result of that trade conflict, Taiwan became a "big beneficiary" of companies shifting production back to their home base, the Nomura report said.
According to the territory's Ministry of Economic Affairs, around 40 Taiwanese companies are looking to shift their factories back to Taiwan from China, Nomura noted, citing a South China Morning Post report in February 2019.
Taipei has been promoting the "Invest Taiwan" initiative that aims to attract companies back home. Under the program, companies can apply for low-cost loans to cover the costs of relocation.
For instance, Taiwanese circuit boards maker Flexium and Quanta computers are moving home. SK Hynix, the world's second-largest chipmaker, is also looking to move production of certain chip modules back to South Korea.
As for Japanese companies, Mitsubishi Electric is shifting production of its U.S.-bound machine tools from its manufacturing base in Dalian, China to Nagoya in Japan. Machine-makers Toshiba Machine and Komatsu are planning similar moves, according Nomura, citing to The Japan Times and The Asahi Shimbun respectively.
"These trends are consistent with recent export divergence seen within Asia as a result of trade diversion," Nomura economists Sonal Varma and Michael Loo wrote in a report released Wednesday.
Companies, such as Dell, that were already concerned about rising labor costs in China, also took the opportunity from the fallout of the trade dispute to accelerate the move of their factories away from China, said the economists.
U.S. and Taiwanese companies make up more than half of the companies that are planning to relocate production from China, Nomura noted.
The report followed U.S. President Donald Trump's demand that American companies move their production out of China. On Aug. 23, he took to Twitter, ordering them to "immediately start looking for an alternative to China" and make their products at home instead.
By industry, the three sectors dominating the relocation out of China were electronics, followed by apparel, shoes and bags, and electrical equipment.
"It is not just short-term trade diversion; medium-term production relocation has also started," the Nomura report said.
But it is not just tariffs that are prompting the move of the factories.
"While rising trade tensions and the need to mitigate risk is a key reason for production relocation away from China, some companies also cited cybersecurity risks as a reason," the Nomura economists added.
The economies that are benefiting the most from the tariff fight are mainly in Asia, with Vietnam, Taiwan and Thailand dominating. Outside of Asia, Mexico is a standout.
Vietnam was the only economy that has attracted companies from both low value-added industries, such as garments and consumer durables, and high-value added sectors — such as electronics, according to the Nomura analysis.
The benefit to Mexico is largely in the electronics and electrical equipment sectors, the report noted.
Despite the shifts, China's massive market is still a force to be reckoned with.
"Given China's large domestic market size and limited capacity elsewhere, there are many reasons for companies to maintain a large part of their production in China," they wrote.