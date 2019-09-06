UK opposition parties set to refuse Boris Johnson's demand for an early general election

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Mohamed El-Erian on the bond markets: 'If you stick with the old...

Economist Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC Friday that investors need to think differently about the global bond market.

Marketsread more

US job growth likely slowed in August, but gains are enough to...

Nonfarm payrolls were expected to increase by 150,000 in August, while the unemployment rate was seen holding steady at 3.7%, according to economists surveyed by Dow Jones.

Jobsread more

US-China trade dispute is 'already in the early stages' of a...

Washington and China have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018.

World Politicsread more

Boris Johnson's only way out of Brexit chaos is to resign, Niall...

Britain's prime minister is under immense pressure to deliver Brexit with 55 days to go before the country is scheduled to leave the EU.

read more

Treasury plan for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac allows firms to keep...

That plan does not include ending the ongoing net-worth sweep of all of Fannie and Freddie's profits, which is part of the Treasury's senior preferred stock agreement....

Politicsread more

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says he will not run for...

Howard Schultz has announced that he will not run for president after exploring a run earlier this year.

Politicsread more

Lululemon is rallying on earnings, and history points to another...

Lululemon has done some heavy lifting this year. Two traders discuss whether there are more highs ahead.

Trading Nationread more

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

U.S. stock futures were higher Friday morning, ahead of the government's 8:30 a.m. ET release of its monthly employment report

Marketsread more

University discovers a solution to possible drop in Chinese...

The University of Illinois' Gies College of Business and its Grainer College of Engineering took out an insurance policy two years ago to protect from a possible drop in...

Wealthread more

American Airlines mechanic charged with sabotaging an aircraft

An American Airlines mechanic has been arrested and charged with sabotaging an aircraft after he allegedly obstructed a plane's navigation system, prompting the crew to abort...

Airlinesread more

Walgreens, CVS join Walmart, Kroger in asking shoppers not to...

Drugstore chains Walgreens Boots Alliance and CVS Health on Thursday joined Walmart and Kroger in asking shoppers not to openly carry guns in their stores.

Retailread more

Investors starved for income may find it in their favorite place:...

The technology sector could be a good place to look for yield, thanks to its growing dividends.

Investingread more
Brexit

UK opposition parties set to refuse Boris Johnson's demand for an early general election

Sam Meredith @smeredith19
EU flags flutter on the day of Britain's newly elected prime minister Boris Johnson's debut in the House of Commons, outside the Houses of Parliament in central London on July 25, 2019.
NIKLAS HALLE'N | AFP | Getty Images

Labour and other U.K. opposition parties have agreed to defy British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's demand for a general election before the EU summit on October 17, according to multiple media reports.

The opposition parties said Friday that they planned to vote against or abstain in Monday's vote on whether to hold a snap vote.

The announcement comes at a time when Johnson is under immense pressure to deliver Brexit, with 55 days to go before the world's fifth-largest economy is scheduled to leave the European Union.

It remains a deeply divisive issue in the U.K., more than three years after a small but clear majority voted to leave the bloc.

Ahead of the October 31 Brexit deadline, the country appears poised for a range of options, including a snap election, a so-called "no-deal" Brexit scenario and possibly even abandoning the whole process altogether.