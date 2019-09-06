UK opposition parties set to refuse Boris Johnson's demand for an early general election

Economist Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC Friday that investors need to think differently about the global bond market.Marketsread more
Nonfarm payrolls were expected to increase by 150,000 in August, while the unemployment rate was seen holding steady at 3.7%, according to economists surveyed by Dow Jones.Jobsread more
Washington and China have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018.World Politicsread more
Britain's prime minister is under immense pressure to deliver Brexit with 55 days to go before the country is scheduled to leave the EU.read more
That plan does not include ending the ongoing net-worth sweep of all of Fannie and Freddie's profits, which is part of the Treasury's senior preferred stock agreement....Politicsread more
Howard Schultz has announced that he will not run for president after exploring a run earlier this year.Politicsread more
Lululemon has done some heavy lifting this year. Two traders discuss whether there are more highs ahead.Trading Nationread more
U.S. stock futures were higher Friday morning, ahead of the government's 8:30 a.m. ET release of its monthly employment reportMarketsread more
The University of Illinois' Gies College of Business and its Grainer College of Engineering took out an insurance policy two years ago to protect from a possible drop in...Wealthread more
An American Airlines mechanic has been arrested and charged with sabotaging an aircraft after he allegedly obstructed a plane's navigation system, prompting the crew to abort...Airlinesread more
Drugstore chains Walgreens Boots Alliance and CVS Health on Thursday joined Walmart and Kroger in asking shoppers not to openly carry guns in their stores.Retailread more
Labour and other U.K. opposition parties have agreed to defy British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's demand for a general election before the EU summit on October 17, according to multiple media reports.
The opposition parties said Friday that they planned to vote against or abstain in Monday's vote on whether to hold a snap vote.
The announcement comes at a time when Johnson is under immense pressure to deliver Brexit, with 55 days to go before the world's fifth-largest economy is scheduled to leave the European Union.
It remains a deeply divisive issue in the U.K., more than three years after a small but clear majority voted to leave the bloc.
Ahead of the October 31 Brexit deadline, the country appears poised for a range of options, including a snap election, a so-called "no-deal" Brexit scenario and possibly even abandoning the whole process altogether.