This Bill Gates-funded chemical cloud could help stop global warming

"I think it is the case that uncertainty around trade policy is causing some companies to hold back now on investment," Jerome Powell says.The Fedread more
CNBC studied the net changes by industry for August jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
Stocks will look next week to reclaim their record highs amid a slew of economic data while trade fears decrease.Market Insiderread more
It was a softer August in the job market than anticipated. CNBC's Jim Cramer and four other experts lay out what this means for the Fed, the economy and the markets.Trading Nationread more
An exit to private equity could provide shelter for a company whose revenue growth has slowed in recent years and that has cycled through CEOs.Technologyread more
In a patent application published this week, Google indicated it's looking into how artificial intelligence can be used to watch for abnormal behavior in babies.Technologyread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the central bank's pivot this year to lower interest rates has helped sustain U.S. economic growth.The Fedread more
Shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac slumped on Friday amid disappointment over a long-awaited U.S. Treasury Department plan to begin recapitalizing the mortgage giants and...Marketsread more
Martin Shkreli is waging his legal battle from a federal prison in Pennsylvania, where he is serving a seven-year fraud sentence for crimes related to hedge funds he...Health and Scienceread more
Sens. McSally, Gardner and Tillis, facing competitive 2020 elections, will have to defend their votes not to stop Trump from diverting military funds.2020 Electionsread more
In a regulatory filing on Friday, Alphabet confirmed that it received a "civil investigative demand" from the DOJ.Technologyread more
Fires burning across the Amazon rainforest have renewed the debate about solutions to climate change. Bill Gates is backing the first high-altitude experiment of one radical approach called solar geoengineering. It's meant to mimic the effects of a giant volcanic eruption. Thousands of planes would fly at high altitudes, spraying millions of tons of particles around the planet to create a massive chemical cloud that would cool the surface.
"Modeling studies have found that it could reduce the intensity of heat waves, for instance, apparently it could reduce the rate of sea level rise. It could reduce the intensity of tropical storms," said Andy Parker, project director at the Solar Radiation Management Governance Initiative.
The technology is not far from being ready and it's affordable, but it could cause massive changes in regional weather patterns and eradicate blue sky.
"These consequences might be horrific. They might involve things like mass famine, mass flooding, drought of kinds that will affect very large populations," said Stephen Gardiner, author of "A Perfect Moral Storm: The Ethical Tragedy of Climate Change."
Watch the video to learn how it would work and hear the debate around the ethics and efficacy of solar geoengineering.