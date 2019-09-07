Skip Navigation
The highest-paid players on every NFL team

Chicago Bears' Khalil Mack pursues Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Robin Alam | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2019 NFL season is now underway after the Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.

In the days leading up to the new season's kickoff, two NFL players made headlines by signing massive new contracts. Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott ended his preseason holdout by agreeing to a new six-year contract worth $90 million ($50 million of which is guaranteed), while Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff landed a four-year, $134 million contract extension that includes an NFL record $110 million in guaranteed money.

While Goff's new deal is a record-setter (NFL contracts are famously not fully guaranteed, which means players can be cut before the end of a deal without receiving any non-guaranteed money) and it will pay him an average annual salary of $33.5 million, the deal still does not make the 24-year-old Rams quarterback the NFL's highest-paid player. That fiscal honor still belongs to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, 30, who signed a four-year deal in April 2019 that pays him $35 million per season.

Meanwhile, Elliott's new deal makes him the NFL's highest-paid NFL running back ever, he's still not even the highest-paid player on his own team. That would be Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (more on that, below).

The NFL's mandatory salary cap for each team also hit a new record entering the 2019 season, with each of the league's 32 teams having $188.2 million to split among rosters of 53 players per team.

Here are the highest-paid players on each NFL team, according to Spotrac (in order of highest annual average salary to lowest):

Seattle Seahawks: quarterback Russell Wilson, 30

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson with the Vince Lombardi championship trophy at MetLife Stadium
Getty Images

Average annual salary: $35 million

Total contract amount: $140 million over four years ($107 million guaranteed)

Pittsburgh Steelers: quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, 37

Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs in to the locker room during halftime of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 24, 2018 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Julio Aguilar | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

Average annual salary: $34 million

Total contract amount: $68 million over two years ($37.5 million guaranteed)

Green Bay Packers: quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 35

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Average annual salary: $33.5 million

Total contract amount: $134 million over four years ($98.7 million guaranteed)

Los Angeles: Rams quarterback Jared Goff, 24

Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams
Harry How | Getty Images

Average annual salary: $33.5 million

Total contract amount: $134 million over four years ($110 million guaranteed)

Philadelphia Eagles: quarterback Carson Wentz, 26

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz celebrates after winning Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 4, 2018. The Eagles won 41-33.
Timothy A. Clary | AFP | Getty Images

Average annual salary: $32 million

Total contract amount: $128 million over four years ($107.9 million guaranteed)

Atlanta Falcons: quarterback Matt Ryan, 34

Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Tom Pennington | Getty Images

Average annual salary: $30 million

Total contract amount: $150 million over five years ($100 million guaranteed)

Minnesota Vikings: quarterback Kirk Cousins, 31

Quarterback Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings stands on the sideline with teammates during the singing of the National Anthem on August 11, 2018 in Denver, Colorado.
Dustin Bradford | Getty Images

Average annual salary: $28 million

Total contract amount: $84 million over three years (Cousins made history in 2018, becoming the first NFL quarterback to sign a multi-year, fully-guaranteed contract.)

San Francisco 49ers: quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, 27

Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers scrambles during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Michael Zagaris | Getty Images

Average annual salary: $27.5 million

Total contract amount: $137.5 million over five years ($74.1 million guaranteed)

Detroit Lions: quarterback Matthew Stafford, 31

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a second quarter touchdown during the preseason game against the New York Jets on August 19, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
Leon Halip | Stringer | Getty Images

Average annual salary: $27 million

Total contract amount: $135 million over five years ($92 million guaranteed)

Oakland Raiders: quarterback Derek Carr, 28

Derek Carr of the Oakland Raiders looks to throw a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter of their preseason NFL football game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on August 19, 2017 in Oakland, California.
Thearon W. Henderson | Getty Images

Average annual salary: $25 million

Total contract amount: $125 million over five years ($70.2 million guaranteed)

New Orleans Saints: quarterback Drew Brees, 40

Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints
Gregory Shamus | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

Average annual salary: $25 million

Total contract amount: $50 million over two years ($27 million guaranteed)

Chicago Bears: outside linebacker Khalil Mack, 28

Khalil Mack #52 of the Chicago Bears walks off the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 24-17 at Soldier Field on September 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.
Quinn Harris | Getty Images

Average annual salary: $23.5 million

Total contract amount: $141 million over six years ($90 million guaranteed)

Washington Redskins: quarterback Alex Smith, 35

Quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Redskins looks on against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at FedExField on September 16, 2018 in Landover, Maryland.
Patrick Smith | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

Average annual salary: $23.5 million

Total contract amount: $94 million over four years ($71 million guaranteed)

New England Patriots: quarterback Tom Brady, 42

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with team owner Robert Kraft after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 during Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona.
Tom Pennington | Getty Images

Average annual salary: $23 million

Total contract amount: $23 million over one year ($20.25 million guaranteed)

Denver Broncos: quarterback Joe Flacco, 34

Average annual salary: $22.1 million

Total contract amount: $66.4 million over three years ($44 million guaranteed)

Jacksonville Jaguars: quarterback Nick Foles, 30

Average annual salary: $22 million

Total contract amount: $88 million over four years ($50.1 million guaranteed)

New York Giants: quarterback Eli Manning, 38

Average annual salary: $21 million

Total contract amount: $84 million over four years ($67 million guaranteed)

Dallas Cowboys: defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, 27

Average annual salary: $21 million

Total contract amount: $105 million over five years ($65 million guaranteed)

Los Angeles Chargers: quarterback Philip Rivers, 37

Average annual salary: $20.8 million

Total contract amount: $83.25 million over four years ($65 million guaranteed)

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, 26

Average annual salary: $20.8 million

Total contract amount: $104 million over five years ($62.3 million guaranteed)

Carolina Panthers: quarterback Cam Newton, 30

Average annual salary: $20.8 million

Total contract amount: $103.8 million over five years ($60 million guaranteed)

Cleveland Browns: wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., 26

Average annual salary: $18 million

Total contract amount: $90 million over five years ($65 million guaranteed)

New York Jets: inside linebacker C.J. Mosley, 27

Average annual salary: $17 million

Total contract amount: $85 million over five years ($51 million guaranteed)

Houston Texans: defensive end J.J. Watt, 30

Average annual salary: $16.7 million

Total contract amount: $100 million over six years ($51.88 million guaranteed)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: wide receiver Mike Evans, 26

Average annual salary: $16.5 million

Total contract amount: $82.5 million over five years ($55 million guaranteed)

26. Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones, 29

Average annual salary: $16.5 million

Total contract amount: $82.5 million over five years ($51 million guaranteed)

Cincinnati Bengals: defensive tackle Geno Atkins, 31

Average annual salary: $16.3 million

Total contract amount: $65.2 million over four years ($25 million guaranteed)

Tennessee Titans: offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, 28

Average annual salary: $16 million

Total contract amount: $80 million over five years ($50 million guaranteed)

Miami Dolphins: cornerback Xavien Howard, 26

Average annual salary: $15.1 million

Total contract amount: $75.3 million over five years ($39.3 million guaranteed)

Indianapolis Colts: quarterback Jacoby Brissett, 26

Average annual salary: $15 million

Total contract amount: $30 million over two years ($20 million guaranteed)

Baltimore Ravens: safety Earl Thomas, 30

Average annual salary: $13.8 million

Total contract amount: $55 million over four years ($32 million guaranteed)

Buffalo Bills: center Mitch Morse, 27

Average annual salary: $11.1 million

Total contract amount: $44.5 million over four years ($20.4 million guaranteed)


