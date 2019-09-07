The highest-paid players on every NFL team

The 2019 NFL season is now underway after the Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.

In the days leading up to the new season's kickoff, two NFL players made headlines by signing massive new contracts. Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott ended his preseason holdout by agreeing to a new six-year contract worth $90 million ($50 million of which is guaranteed), while Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff landed a four-year, $134 million contract extension that includes an NFL record $110 million in guaranteed money.

While Goff's new deal is a record-setter (NFL contracts are famously not fully guaranteed, which means players can be cut before the end of a deal without receiving any non-guaranteed money) and it will pay him an average annual salary of $33.5 million, the deal still does not make the 24-year-old Rams quarterback the NFL's highest-paid player. That fiscal honor still belongs to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, 30, who signed a four-year deal in April 2019 that pays him $35 million per season.

Meanwhile, Elliott's new deal makes him the NFL's highest-paid NFL running back ever, he's still not even the highest-paid player on his own team. That would be Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (more on that, below).