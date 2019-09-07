The 10 fastest-growing jobs of the next decade—and what they pay

The fastest-growing job over the next decade sounds like something out of a science fiction novel.

Solar photo-voltaic installers (or, just solar panel installers) will be in demand through 2028, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest employment projections. The bureau expects today's 9,700 workers in the field will grow to 15,800 over the next 10 years, or a boost of 63%. Those who hold the role, which involves assembling, installing and maintaining solar panel systems on rooftops or other structures, earn a median salary of over $42,000 a year.

Aside from solar panel work, the need for healthcare workers will also rise sharply. Home health aides and personal care aides top the list of fast-growing jobs, and median pay hovers at $24,000. The round-the-clock job generally provides low pay for high demands — both physically and mentally — which is bound to become more common as share of the aging population continues to grow. Home health care has grown by 150% to nearly 2.3 million workers in the past 10 years, according to The New York Times. Professionals are mostly women of color, and about one-third are immigrants, the Times reports.

Overall, the BLS projects the creation of 8.4 million jobs in the next 10 years, with an estimated 169.4 working Americans by 2028. People age 65 and over are expected to stay in the workforce longer. Meanwhile, the share of working young Americans ages 16 to 24 will continue to decline, due to more people going to school as well as displaced opportunities as older workers fill jobs historically held by younger adults.

Service-providing jobs will continue to grow, especially for those in health care and social assistance, private educational services and construction. However, retail trade, wholesale trade, utilities, federal government and manufacturing sectors are projected to lose jobs.

Here are the top 10 jobs expected to grow the most in the next 10 years, plus their median annual wage in 2018: