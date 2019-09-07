You might be invested in gun stocks. Here's how to tell

Joseph Barbarito holds a sign as he waits for protesters to deliver a petition to Walmart in Danbury, Connecticut January 15, 2013. The petition was signed by about 300,000 citizens nationwide urging Walmart, the nation's largest gun retailer, to halt sales of assault weapons and munitions nationwide. Michelle McLoughlin | Reuters

Recent mass shootings have prompted major retailers like Walmart to reconsider their stance on ammunition sales and open carry policies. As an investor, you may want to ask yourself whether you are supporting the gun industry through your investment portfolio. Because many companies have ties to weapons — either directly or indirectly — chances are the answer to that question is yes. That may come as a surprise if you haven't been actively seeking weapons stocks. Even just owning a general index or mutual fund could give you some exposure — even in a retirement fund like your 401(k).

Admittedly, it is difficult to achieve 100% freedom from ties to weapons in your portfolio, Behar said. But you can see how all of the funds in your 401(k) or other investments score and rearrange what you own accordingly. "If people really want to do something, they can disconnect themselves from these weapon industries," Behar said. "It's not difficult, and it won't take them more than a few minutes." If all of the funds in your 401(k) plan have high exposure, then it is time to talk to your plan administrator and ask for changes, Behar said. One surefire way to exclude firearms from your portfolio is to invest in strategies that specifically exclude gun stocks, according to Hale. Examples of small cap funds that do that include Calvert Small-Cap, Walden Small Cap and Walden SMID Cap. One thing to keep in mind about the exposure you do have: It might not have a materially significant impact on your returns. For example, Walmart, the largest retailer with exposure to guns, is about 0.6% of large cap indexes, Hale said. Yet because so many funds include that company — including active managers with larger positions — a lot of investors have exposure to Walmart.