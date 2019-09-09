CBS' 'Young Sheldon' is the latest show to face a fine for misuse of emergency alert tone

CBS' "Young Sheldon" is the latest television show to see a proposed fine from the Federal Communications Commission for misusing the Emergency Alert System.

An episode of the show that aired on April 12, 2018, included a tornado warning sound effect that violated the rules of the FCC, the federal regulator said in a statement. The FCC proposed a $272,000 fine against CBS.

"Unauthorized use of the EAS Tones undermines the EAS and presents a substantial threat to public safety," the FCC said in the statement. "The underlying policy concern is not limited only to potential listener confusion at the moment of the improper broadcast of the EAS Tones; the Commission also has warned that the use of simulated or actual EAS Tones for non-authorized purposes – such as commercial or entertainment purposes – can lead to a dangerous 'cry-wolf effect' or 'alert fatigue.'"