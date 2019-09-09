Chipotle upgraded by Wedbush, who says digital strategy will drive sales higher

AT&T jumps after Elliott Management announces one of its largest investments ever and proposes a number of changes to improve stock value.Marketsread more
Trump is glad to hear of Elliott's stake in AT&T, saying that the activist could help the the CNN-parent curb "Fake News."Marketsread more
Stocks are set to surpass their July records, yet the view and the mood are a bit different now.Trading Nationread more
Novartis Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan, facing an uproar over data manipulation involving $2.1 million gene therapy Zolgensma, pledged on Monday to tell regulators quickly if...Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
Nissan Motor CEO Hiroto Saikawa is stepping down after an internal company investigation revealed falsified documents that boosted his compensation in 2013 by about $900,000.Autosread more
Facebook is under fresh scrutiny, but the increased regulatory pressure from federal and state agencies hasn't deterred this Piper Jaffray technician.Trading Nationread more
Democrats are prioritizing action on gun control as they return from Congress's summer vacation on Monday.Politicsread more
Bank of America credited the highly-anticipated release of the third season of "Stranger Things" for helping drive the downloads.Technologyread more
No wonder Popeyes ran out of its new chicken sandwich.Investingread more
Amazon plans to add more than 30,000 full and part-time jobs in the corporate, tech and customer fulfillment departments.Retailread more
Chipotle is well positioned to grow, as the restaurant industry adapts to using more apps and digital transactions, according to Wedbush.
The firm upgraded the stock to outperform from neutral and hiked its 12-month price target to $980 from $780.
"Within the emerging battle for digital real estate, CMG is quickly establishing a leading position that could enable a multi-year streak of mid- to high single digit SSS growth," said Wedbush's analyst Nick Setyan in a note to clients on Monday.
In March, Chipotle started a loyalty program as part of a strategy to build digital engagement, driving the stock up nearly 40% since its launch. Chipotle's stock hit an all-time high in July following the release of its second-quarter earnings results that showed digital sales nearly doubled. Digital sales grew 99.1% and made up 18.2% of sales for the quarter. This marked the program's first full quarter since it began and the company's CEO said it added about 2 million members from last quarter with more room to grow.
Setyan said Chipotle is on a path towards increasing sales 30% by the end of 2021, driven by digital partnerships to help driven transactions.
"With respect to Chipotle's own app...we expect loyalty to act as the primary lever behind both adoption and usage, positioning CMG at the top of restaurant apps likely to find space on customers' handheld devices," said Setyan.
Additionally, Setyan expects new menu items like quesadillas, carne asada, white queso to drive same-store sales growth.
The firm raised its 2019 earnings per share estimate to $13.78 from $13.34. Wedbush also hiked its 2020 and 2021 earnings per share estimates.
Shares of Chipotle rose 2.4% on Monday, hitting a new 52-week high.
— with reporting from CNCB's Michael Bloom