Chipotle upgraded by Wedbush, who says digital strategy will drive sales higher

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

AT&T jumps after activist Elliott takes $3.2 billion stake, sees...

AT&T jumps after Elliott Management announces one of its largest investments ever and proposes a number of changes to improve stock value.

Marketsread more

Trump says it's 'great news' activist investor involved with AT&T

Trump is glad to hear of Elliott's stake in AT&T, saying that the activist could help the the CNN-parent curb "Fake News."

Marketsread more

Stocks are poised to hit a new record this week

Stocks are set to surpass their July records, yet the view and the mood are a bit different now.

Trading Nationread more

Novartis CEO promises to speed data integrity disclosures

Novartis Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan, facing an uproar over data manipulation involving $2.1 million gene therapy Zolgensma, pledged on Monday to tell regulators quickly if...

Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more

Nissan's scandal deepens as CEO resigns after admitting to...

Nissan Motor CEO Hiroto Saikawa is stepping down after an internal company investigation revealed falsified documents that boosted his compensation in 2013 by about $900,000.

Autosread more

Watch out for this key level in Facebook, Piper Jaffray technical...

Facebook is under fresh scrutiny, but the increased regulatory pressure from federal and state agencies hasn't deterred this Piper Jaffray technician.

Trading Nationread more

Democrats demand action from Trump on gun control as Congress...

Democrats are prioritizing action on gun control as they return from Congress's summer vacation on Monday.

Politicsread more

Netflix rises after BofA says there's 'reacceleration' in mobile...

Bank of America credited the highly-anticipated release of the third season of "Stranger Things" for helping drive the downloads.

Technologyread more

Popeyes sold an estimated 1,000 chicken sandwiches a day,...

No wonder Popeyes ran out of its new chicken sandwich.

Investingread more

Amazon to add more than 30,000 permanent jobs, hold career fair

Amazon plans to add more than 30,000 full and part-time jobs in the corporate, tech and customer fulfillment departments.

Retailread more

'Federal reckoning' needed after vaping-linked deaths, says...

Health and Scienceread more

What to expect from Apple's annual iPhone launch this week

Expect new iPhones, probably with the "11" moniker, plus updates to Apple Watch, AirPods and perhaps a new device to help you find your lost keys.

Technologyread more
Investing

Chipotle upgraded by Wedbush, who says digital strategy will drive sales higher

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • Digital sales will help drive Chipotle's stock upward, according to Wedbush. 
  • The firm upgraded the stock to outperform from neutral and hiked its 12-month price target to $980 from $780. 
  • In March, Chipotle started a loyalty program as part of a strategy to build digital engagement, driving the stock up nearly  40% since the launch. 
An employee prepares a burrito bowl at a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, Feb. 2, 2019.
Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Chipotle is well positioned to grow, as the restaurant industry adapts to using more apps and digital transactions, according to Wedbush.

The firm upgraded the stock to outperform from neutral and hiked its 12-month price target to $980 from $780.

"Within the emerging battle for digital real estate, CMG is quickly establishing a leading position that could enable a multi-year streak of mid- to high single digit SSS growth," said Wedbush's analyst Nick Setyan in a note to clients on Monday.

In March, Chipotle started a loyalty program as part of a strategy to build digital engagement, driving the stock up nearly 40% since its launch. Chipotle's stock hit an all-time high in July following the release of its second-quarter earnings results that showed digital sales nearly doubled. Digital sales grew 99.1% and made up 18.2% of sales for the quarter. This marked the program's first full quarter since it began and the company's CEO said it added about 2 million members from last quarter with more room to grow.

Setyan said Chipotle is on a path towards increasing sales 30% by the end of 2021, driven by digital partnerships to help driven transactions.

"With respect to Chipotle's own app...we expect loyalty to act as the primary lever behind both adoption and usage, positioning CMG at the top of restaurant apps likely to find space on customers' handheld devices," said Setyan.

Additionally, Setyan expects new menu items like quesadillas, carne asada, white queso to drive same-store sales growth.

The firm raised its 2019 earnings per share estimate to $13.78 from $13.34. Wedbush also hiked its 2020 and 2021 earnings per share estimates.

Shares of Chipotle rose 2.4% on Monday, hitting a new 52-week high. 

— with reporting from CNCB's Michael Bloom