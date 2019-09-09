Why you don't need a high-paying job to become a millionaire, according to Chris Hogan

Chris Hogan knows what it takes to become a millionaire. The personal finance expert and host of "The Chris Hogan Show" recently sat down with CNBC Make It to talk about what he learned about building wealth while researching and writing his book, "Everyday Millionaires: How Ordinary People Built Extraordinary Wealth―and How You Can Too." For the book, published earlier this year, Hogan and the Dave Ramsey research team (Hogan works for Ramsey Solutions) interviewed over 10,000 millionaires, defined as those with a net worth of at least $1 million, in the U.S. about their spending and savings habits over the course of seven months. They found the "number-one contributing factor to millionaires' high net worth" is investing in a retirement plan, like a 401(k), but that myths surrounding wealth accumulation can keep people from attaining it. Here are four myths he says aspiring millionaires can learn from.

1. You need to have a high-paying job

One of the most common professions of the millionaires Hogan interviewed was school teacher. While this might seem surprising, given the relatively low earnings of teachers nationwide compared to similarly educated professions, they are able to invest in 403(b) accounts, which are similar to 401(k)s, to save for retirement. Teachers, just like with anyone else with access to a employer-sponsored retirement plan, who invest consistently over time benefit from compounding interest. "Getting out of debt, retaining more of your income and investing consistently," will put you on the path to becoming a millionaire," Hogan says.

2. You have to make risky investments

You can ignore cryptocurrencies and exciting "new fads," Hogan says. The secret to becoming a millionaire is actually quite boring: consistently invest in low-cost index funds in retirement accounts for many years. That last part is key. While many people are looking to get rich quick, building real wealth takes time — decades, in fact. Hogan found that the average millionaire reached the $1 million mark for the first time at 49.

3. You need a fancy degree

4. You have to inherit wealth