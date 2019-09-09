Democrats demand action from Trump on gun control as Congress returns from break

AT&T jumps after Elliott Management announces one of its largest investments ever and proposes a number of changes to improve stock value.Marketsread more
Trump is glad to hear of Elliott's stake in AT&T, saying that the activist could help the the CNN-parent curb "Fake News."Marketsread more
Stocks are set to surpass their July records, yet the view and the mood are a bit different now.Trading Nationread more
Novartis Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan, facing an uproar over data manipulation involving $2.1 million gene therapy Zolgensma, pledged on Monday to tell regulators quickly if...Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
Nissan Motor CEO Hiroto Saikawa is stepping down after an internal company investigation revealed falsified documents that boosted his compensation in 2013 by about $900,000.Autosread more
Facebook is under fresh scrutiny, but the increased regulatory pressure from federal and state agencies hasn't deterred this Piper Jaffray technician.Trading Nationread more
Democrats are prioritizing action on gun control as they return from Congress's summer vacation on Monday.Politicsread more
Bank of America credited the highly-anticipated release of the third season of "Stranger Things" for helping drive the downloads.Technologyread more
No wonder Popeyes ran out of its new chicken sandwich.Investingread more
Amazon plans to add more than 30,000 full and part-time jobs in the corporate, tech and customer fulfillment departments.Retailread more
Democrats are prioritizing action on gun control as they return from Congress's summer vacation on Monday.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Sunday demanding that the president express his support for universal background checks, a move that would effectively give permission to Senate Republicans to take up the matter.
Lawmakers in the House passed bipartisan legislation earlier in the year that would strengthen federal background check laws, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will not let the Senate vote on the measure without a clear indication of Trump's support.
"We implore you to seize this moment when your leadership and influence over Republicans in Congress on the issue of guns is so critical," the two Democrats wrote in the letter.
"Please do not squander it by acceding to NRA-backed proposals or other weak ideas that will do nothing to stop the continuing, horrific spread of gun violence and may, in some cases, actually make our communities less safe," the letter said.
The White House did not respond to a request for comment. McConnell's office referred CNBC to comments the Kentucky Republican made on "The Hugh Hewitt Show" last week.
"If the president took a position on a bill so that we knew we would actually be making a law and not just having serial votes, I'd be happy to put it on the floor," McConnell told the conservative radio host Sept. 3. "And the administration is in the process of studying what they are prepared to support, if anything. And I expect to get an answer to that next week."
The Pelosi-Schumer letter, and a press conference scheduled for later Monday on the matter, are indications that gun control will be a top legislative priority for Democrats in the busy remaining days of the congressional session.
A number of deadly mass shootings over the summer, including back-to-back massacres in Texas and Ohio in August, energized activists and lawmakers who have long sought impose new regulations on gun ownership.
The two Democrats cited another shooting, an Aug. 31 mass-shooting in Odessa, Texas, that left seven dead, in their letter to the president. Pelosi and Schumer wrote that the shooter in that case was able to obtain the weapon he used through a loophole in existing law, related to background check requirements for private gun-sellers, that the background check bill would close.
"While closing this loophole will not stop every shooting, it will undoubtedly save many lives by helping to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous individuals," the Democrats wrote.
Trump has signaled that he is open to new background check laws, but has not endorsed any specific legislation.
"I have an appetite for background checks," Trump told reporters last month. "We're going to be doing background checks. We're working with Democrats. We're working with Republicans. We already have very strong background checks, but we're going to be filling in some of the loopholes."
But the president has also held talks with leaders from the National Rifle Association, a pro-gun lobby that opposes new federal background check rules.
In a tweet posted Aug. 9, Trump wrote that "Serious discussions are taking place between House and Senate leadership on meaningful Background Checks. I have also been speaking to the NRA, and others, so that their very strong views can be fully represented and respected."
Some Republicans in the Senate, including members of the party's leadership, have pushed the president to stake out a clearer position.
In an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., called on the president to take action,.
"The president needs to step up here and set some guidelines for what he would do," Blunt, the Senate Republican Policy Committee Chairman, said.