Elizabeth Warren's fracking ban would be bad news for the US, IEA chief says

"I think it is the case that uncertainty around trade policy is causing some companies to hold back now on investment," Jerome Powell says.The Fedread more
CNBC studied the net changes by industry for August jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
Stocks will look next week to reclaim their record highs amid a slew of economic data while trade fears decrease.Market Insiderread more
An exit to private equity could provide shelter for a company whose revenue growth has slowed in recent years and that has cycled through CEOs.Technologyread more
The increase fell short of Wall Street estimates for 150,000, while the unemployment rate stayed at 3.7%, as expected.Jobsread more
The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury hasn't been this oversold since 1998, and that could mean rates are due for a lift, says Miller Tabak's Matt Maley.Trading Nationread more
The enterprise cloud company beat analyst expectations on revenue and provided strong guidance for the next quarter and full fiscal year.CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Scammers are increasingly using SIM swapping as a means of taking over phones and going after online accounts.Technologyread more
Two Democratic-led House committees seek documents related to Pence's stay at a Trump golf club in Ireland and Trump's offer to host the next G-7 summit.Politicsread more
The online beauty brand, valued at $1.2 billion, has been building out its bench of top leaders. Glossier CEO and founder Emily Weiss sees room for growth as no one beauty...Retailread more
"The Fed chair should be bullied by the bond market. And the bond market is saying, 'Whoa, are you wrong,'" says CNBC's Jim Cramer.Investingread more
ABU DHABI — Fatih Birol, executive director of the IEA (International Energy Agency), told CNBC that a ban on fracking as proposed by some Democratic presidential contenders would have "major implications" for the U.S. energy industry.
"Just banning this would not be good news, not only for Americans but for Europeans," Birol told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" during the World Energy Conference on Monday.
Democratic presidential contenders Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris have all advocated plans to ban the fossil fuel extraction process that has catapulted the U.S. to becoming the world's largest producer of oil.
"This would have major implications on the market for the U.S. economy, for jobs growth and everything, and not good news for energy security, because for example U.S. natural gas provides a lot of security to the markets," Birol said.
"Up to recently, before the U.S. shale gas revolution, Russia was the country which was dominating alone the gas markets. With the U.S. coming into the picture, there is a choice, there are options for the consumers, better for energy security, for diversification."
Fracking advocates say it vastly increases natural gas supply — a cleaner fuel than crude oil — and cuts costs for consumers.
Natural gas mining and extraction employs more than 162,000 workers in the U.S., according to 2019 figures from the Energy Futures Initiative and the National Association of State Energy Officials. More than 625,000 Americans work in the wider natural gas industry.
The Turkish energy expert and economist maintained, however, that climate change is a real concern and warrants commitment to finding solutions that involve the oil and gas industry, rather than exclude it. Climate and environmental scientists also point to the polluting effects of fracking, which has led to earth tremors and contaminants leaking into groundwater.
"I think climate change is serious issue — the oil industry, gas industry have to be part of the solution rather than being the problem or a barrier," he said.
"But stopping oil and gas production is something that I wouldn't advise to the U.S. government or another government. But they have to produce oil and gas in a sustainable manner, and of course technologies and projects are already there to make sustainable oil and gas production."