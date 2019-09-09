Equifax adds extra step to claim $125 damage award

AT&T jumps after Elliott Management announces one of its largest investments ever and proposes a number of changes to improve stock value.Marketsread more
Trump is glad to hear of Elliott's stake in AT&T, saying that the activist could help the CNN-parent curb "Fake News."Marketsread more
Stocks are set to surpass their July records, yet the view and the mood are a bit different now.Trading Nationread more
Nissan Motor CEO Hiroto Saikawa is stepping down after an internal company investigation revealed falsified documents that boosted his compensation in 2013 by about $900,000.Autosread more
If the two countries can't strike "a deal that's good for us," then President Trump is "perfectly fine continuing the tariffs," Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says.Politicsread more
The police officers, who were already in the area, reportedly responded less than a minute after the gunman began shooting.Politicsread more
In June, the SEC voted to approve new rules that call for brokers to act in the best interest of their clients when advising them on investments.Marketsread more
Whether or not a recession is just around the corner is a hotly debated topic among U.S. stock market watchers.Investingread more
Mortgage rates are around the lowest in three years, but buyers are suddenly much more cautious about purchasing a home. Competition is cooling, and consequently sellers can...Real Estateread more
As the Trump administration pushes for swift approval of the USMCA trade deal, Democrats are working through labor and environmental concerns.Politicsread more
Over the past year, the company has grappled with falling sales at Victoria's Secret, as its board has been thrust into the spotlight following an activist campaign and...Retailread more
If you signed up for the Equifax settlement to get $125 as a result of their massive data breach, you now have until Oct. 15 to verify your claim.
Just remember you may get far less than that.
The credit-reporting company's $700 million settlement, announced in late July, gave consumers affected by its huge 2017 data breach the choice of free credit monitoring — up to 10 years — or $125 if they already have such a service. Alternatively, people who had paid anything out of pocket due to the breach could seek to recover that money.
Over the last several days, consumers have been receiving emails alerting them that they must verify their $125 claim by the Oct. 15 deadline. The email also notes that "depending on the number of valid claims that are filed, the amount you receive for alternative compensation may be a small percentage of your initial claim."
The Federal Trade Commission warned in a blog several weeks ago that due to the high number of consumers who have sought the $125 instead of credit monitoring, the amount per person might be much lower.
The email that consumers receive includes a link to the settlement site, where they can confirm their monetary claim or switch to credit monitoring instead (or choose to receive neither).
To confirm you want the $125 (or whatever amount ends up being available), you must enter the name of the credit monitoring service you use and certify that you'll keep it in place for at least six months.You also must acknowledge that you may be asked to provide more information before the claim is complete.
Many experts have noted that the credit monitoring is worth more than the $125 — its value is worth at least a few hundred dollars per year, according to the FTC.
The service would monitor your credit report at the three nationwide credit reporting firms — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion — and comes with up to $1 million in identity theft insurance and individualized identity restoration services.
While the cyberattack at Equifax wasn't the first major breach at a U.S. company, it was different in that the revealed data included far more identifying information — and consumers did not willingly share any of it with the company. Like other credit reporting firms, Equifax collects and compiles consumers' personal data from various sources to create credit reports and calculate credit scores.
More from Personal Finance:
This fix to public service loan forgiveness hasn't helped much
Here are the best and worst US cities for retirement
Fewer women now pay their credit card balances in full
Several months after the 2017 breach, Equifax disclosed that the personal data of at least 143 million consumers — including their names, birthdates and Social Security numbers — had been exposed to criminals in a cyberattack against the company. By March 2018, the number of consumers affected was revised upward to 148 million.
The settlement announced in July resolves consumer class-action litigation, as well as investigations by the FTC, the Consumer Financial Protect Bureau, and most states, along with Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.