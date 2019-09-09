Equifax adds extra step to claim $125 damage award

If you signed up for the Equifax settlement to get $125 as a result of their massive data breach, you now have until Oct. 15 to verify your claim.

Just remember you may get far less than that.

The credit-reporting company's $700 million settlement, announced in late July, gave consumers affected by its huge 2017 data breach the choice of free credit monitoring — up to 10 years — or $125 if they already have such a service. Alternatively, people who had paid anything out of pocket due to the breach could seek to recover that money.

Over the last several days, consumers have been receiving emails alerting them that they must verify their $125 claim by the Oct. 15 deadline. The email also notes that "depending on the number of valid claims that are filed, the amount you receive for alternative compensation may be a small percentage of your initial claim."