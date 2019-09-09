Japan's second-quarter GDP grows at slower pace on weaker capital spending

"I think it is the case that uncertainty around trade policy is causing some companies to hold back now on investment," Jerome Powell says.The Fedread more
CNBC studied the net changes by industry for August jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
Stocks will look next week to reclaim their record highs amid a slew of economic data while trade fears decrease.Market Insiderread more
It was a softer August in the job market than anticipated. CNBC's Jim Cramer and four other experts lay out what this means for the Fed, the economy and the markets.Trading Nationread more
An exit to private equity could provide shelter for a company whose revenue growth has slowed in recent years and that has cycled through CEOs.Technologyread more
In a patent application published this week, Google indicated it's looking into how artificial intelligence can be used to watch for abnormal behavior in babies.Technologyread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the central bank's pivot this year to lower interest rates has helped sustain U.S. economic growth.The Fedread more
Shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac slumped on Friday amid disappointment over a long-awaited U.S. Treasury Department plan to begin recapitalizing the mortgage giants and...Marketsread more
In a regulatory filing on Friday, Alphabet confirmed that it received a "civil investigative demand" from the DOJ.Technologyread more
The increase fell short of Wall Street estimates for 150,000, while the unemployment rate stayed at 3.7%, as expected.Jobsread more
The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury hasn't been this oversold since 1998, and that could mean rates are due for a lift, says Miller Tabak's Matt Maley.Trading Nationread more
Japan's economy grew at a slower pace than initially estimated in the second quarter on the back of softer capital spending, signaling strains on the economy from weaker global growth and the U.S.-China trade war.
Weakness in the global economy and trade protectionism have emerged as risks to growth and increased pressure for the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to expand stimulus when it meets later this month.
The economy grew an annualized 1.3% in April-June, weaker than the preliminary reading for 1.8% annualized growth, Cabinet Office data showed Monday.
The reading was in line with the economists' median forecast for a 1.3% gain.
The annualized growth rate translates into quarter-on-quarter expansion of 0.3% from January-March, compared with a preliminary reading for a 0.4% gain.
Capital spending rose just 0.2% from the previous quarter, much lower than a preliminary 1.5% rise and the median forecast for a 0.7% increase.
Private consumption, which accounts for some 60% of gross domestic product, advanced 0.6% from the previous three months, matching the preliminary reading.
Net exports - or exports minus imports - subtracted 0.3 percentage point from revised GDP growth, while domestic demand added 0.6 percentage point.
The outlook for the world's third-largest economy remains clouded as risks from declining manufacturing overseas and at home hit exports hard.
Analysts have also warned of a possible drop in domestic consumption after Japan raises its sales tax to 10% as planned next month. That, in turn, threatens to leave the economy without a growth driver unless global demand rebounds.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has kept the door ajar for cutting interest rates further into negative territory, saying last week such move is among the bank's policy options.
Speculation is growing that the BOJ could ease policy as early as this month to prevent the yen from spiking, which could become increasingly likely if the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank unveil new easing measures.